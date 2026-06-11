the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 June 2026
11 June:
Princess of Asturias Award for Literature | Griffin Poetry Prize changes | FAF Translation Prizes
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11 June 2026
- Thursday
Princess of Asturias Award for Literature | Griffin Poetry Prize changes
FAF Translation Prizes
Princess of Asturias Award for Literature
They've been announcing the winners of the various Princess of Asturias Awards -- there are quite a few categories -- and they've now announced this year's Literature winner, and it is Julian Barnes, selected from thirty-seven candidates.
Several of his works are under review at the complete review:
Among other Princess of Asturias winners this year are: Patti Smith (Arts), Lionel Messi (Sports), and Studio Ghibli (Communication and Humanities)
The award ceremony will be in October.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Griffin Poetry Prize changes
The Trustees of the International Griffin Poetry Prize have announced a few changes -- including reïnstating the C$65,000 Canadian Poetry Prize
Also: translated "collected" volumes will no longer be eligible -- but translated "selected" volumes will remain eligible.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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FAF Translation Prizes
The French-American Foundation has announced the winners of its annual Translation Prizes, with Charlotte Mandell winning in the Fiction category with her translation of Mathias Énard's The Deserters -- see also the publicity pages from New Directions and Fitzcarraldo Editions --
and Ryan Bloom winning in the Nonfiction category with his translation of Albert Camus' The Complete Notebooks -- see also the publicity page from the University of Chicago Press).
I haven't seen either of these, but they certainly look of interest.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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