the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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11 June 2026

11 June: Princess of Asturias Award for Literature | Griffin Poetry Prize changes | FAF Translation Prizes


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11 June 2026 - Thursday

Princess of Asturias Award for Literature | Griffin Poetry Prize changes
FAF Translation Prizes

       Princess of Asturias Award for Literature

       They've been announcing the winners of the various Princess of Asturias Awards -- there are quite a few categories -- and they've now announced this year's Literature winner, and it is Julian Barnes, selected from thirty-seven candidates.
       Several of his works are under review at the complete review:        Among other Princess of Asturias winners this year are: Patti Smith (Arts), Lionel Messi (Sports), and Studio Ghibli (Communication and Humanities)
       The award ceremony will be in October.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Griffin Poetry Prize changes

       The Trustees of the International Griffin Poetry Prize have announced a few changes -- including reïnstating the C$65,000 Canadian Poetry Prize
       Also: translated "collected" volumes will no longer be eligible -- but translated "selected" volumes will remain eligible.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       FAF Translation Prizes

       The French-American Foundation has announced the winners of its annual Translation Prizes, with Charlotte Mandell winning in the Fiction category with her translation of Mathias Énard's The Deserters -- see also the publicity pages from New Directions and Fitzcarraldo Editions -- and Ryan Bloom winning in the Nonfiction category with his translation of Albert Camus' The Complete Notebooks -- see also the publicity page from the University of Chicago Press).
       I haven't seen either of these, but they certainly look of interest.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


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