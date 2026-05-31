the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 June 2026
1 June:
Culture in ... Georgia | Arabic literature in ... Poland
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1 June 2026
- Monday
Culture in ... Georgia | Arabic literature in ... Poland
Culture in ... Georgia
At voxeurop Archil Kikodze 'reflects on what it means to tend a culture under siege -- and watch Europe become a myth just as his fellow citizens reach for it', in Mussolini in Tbilisi -- A tale of today's Georgia.
Guest of Honour at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2018, Georgia briefly managed a greater presence on the international publishing stage, but, as the state of the Georgian National Book Center suggests, they haven't been doing much in a while.
A shame -- an interesting literature -- see the few titles under review at the complete review --, much more of which deserves to be translated; Dalkey Archive Press brought out a batch a while back -- and kudos to Dedalus, who continue to publish some.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Arabic literature in ... Poland
The Warsaw International Book Fair ran 28 to 31 May, with the Emirate of Sharjah as Guest of Honour, and at The National Saeed Saeed now reports on How Arabic language and literature took root in Poland over a century.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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