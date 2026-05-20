the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
22 May 2026
22 May:
Dublin Literary Award | Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize shortlist | Society of Authors' Awards shortlists | 'New books in Hungarian' | Prix Jean d'Ormesson | Q & As: Eduardo Halfon - Emma Ramadan
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22 May 2026
- Friday
Dublin Literary Award | Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize shortlist
Society of Authors' Awards shortlists
'New books in Hungarian' | Prix Jean d'Ormesson
Q & As: Eduardo Halfon - Emma Ramadan
Dublin Literary Award
They've announced the winner of this year's Dublin Literary Award -- "the world's largest prize for a single novel published in English" -- and it is Gliff, by Ali Smith.
See also the publicity pages from Penguin and Vintage, or get your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org, or Amazon.co.uk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize shortlist
They've now announced the shortlist for this year's Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize.
Awarded to translations "published for the first time in print form in the United Kingdom in the year 2025", the only shortlisted title under review at the complete review is Susan Bernofsky's translation of Tawada Yoko's The Naked Eye.
The winner will be announced 13 June.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Society of Authors' Awards shortlists
The Society of Authors has announced shortlists for five of its awards -- with Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah in the running for the Gordon Bowker Volcano Prize -- "awarded to a UK or Irish writer, or a writer currently resident in those countries, for a novel focusing on the experience of travel away from home " -- for his Theft.
The winners (and those of several more of their awards) will be announced 18 June.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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'New books in Hungarian'
At hlo they have their regular feature of 'New Books in Hungarian' -- covering spring, 2026 this time.
Always interesting to see what domestic literature is being published in other languages.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Prix Jean d'Ormesson
One of my favorite French literary prizes is the anything-can-be-nominated-for-it prix Jean d'Ormesson -- though in recent years the jurors (who do the nominating) have stuck more to recently-published works; so also this year, with the just-announced winner La Rosa Perdida by Christopher Laquieze; see the Livres Hebdo report; see also the JC Lattès publicity page for the book.
(At least among the longlisted titles this year was a new Theodor Fontane-translation, as well the (also new) collection of all of Jorge Luis Borges and Adolfo Bioy Casares' co-written work, Œuvres complètes à quatre mains; see also the Éditions Seghers publicity page.).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Q & A: Eduardo Halfon
At the World Literature Today blog Anderson Tepper has Manipulating Memory: A Conversation with Eduardo Halfon -- mainly about Halfon's recent novel, Tarantula (whereby he notes that the English one: "is like the tenth or twelfth translation" -- as some wariness continues to hold much of the US/UK publishing world back from jumping on translations before seeing how the work fares elsewhere, in other translations).
Interesting also to hear that he's stayed in Berlin -- living in Wannsee ("So I'm almost at ground zero for my books").
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Q & A: Emma Ramadan
At the Asymptote blog Xiao Yue Shan has On Self-Enrichment: An Interview with Emma Ramadan on Translating Emma Tholozan's Self-Worth; see also my review of the novel.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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