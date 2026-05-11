the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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11 May 2026

11 May: Wales Book of the Year shortlists | AI and interpreting | Apologies


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11 May 2026 - Monday

Wales Book of the Year shortlists | AI and interpreting | Apologies

       Wales Book of the Year shortlists

       Literature Wales has announced the shortlists for this year's Wales Book of the Year, two times three titles in each of its four categories, once for books written in English, once for those written in Welsh..
       The winners will be announced 9 July.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       AI and interpreting

       One-time interpreter and The Interpreter-author Diego Marani writes that AI will make language barriers disappear -- and diminish our understanding of other cultures at The Guardian.
       Even though he believes: "The age of the interpreter is over", with AI taking over that role, he suggests this comes with a great loss:
The first effect of the AI translation revolution will be to render the study and learning of languages superfluous for individuals. It will be enough to turn to our phones to understand whoever speaks to us and to translate our own speech into any language. Eventually, we shall be able to read information in every language, to write texts that can be read from one end of the world to the other. Yet knowledge -- true understanding of others, of their cultures and customs, of the cast of mind of another country -- will not thereby become ours.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Apologies

       I am at (hopefully) the end of what feels like the world's longest (house-)move, hence the rate of reviews being posted has slowed down greatly -- and will continue to be slow until near the end of the month; posting here at the Literary Saloon will also probably be more occasional than usual for a while.
       I hope to get fully back on track once I have relocated; thank you for your patience.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


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