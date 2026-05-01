the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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Literary Saloon
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1 May 2026
1 May:
Edgar Allan Poe Awards | Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel longlist | Middlemen review
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1 May 2026
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Edgar Allan Poe Awards | Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel longlist
Middlemen review
Edgar Allan Poe Awards
The Mystery Writers of America have announced the winners of this year's Edgar Allan Poe Awards, with The Big Empty by Robert Crais winning for best novel -- and Richard Kopley's Edgar Allan Poe winning the critical/biographical category; see also the University of Virginia Press publicity page.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel longlist
Harrogate International Festivals have announced the eighteen-title-strong longlist for this year's Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award.
The shortlist will be announced 18 June, and the winner on 23 July.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Middlemen review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Laura B. McGrath on Literary Agents and the Making of American Fiction, in Middlemen.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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