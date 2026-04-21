the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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The
Literary Saloon
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21 April 2026
21 April:
Sheikh Zayed Book Awards | Short Circuit
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21 April 2026
- Tuesday
Sheikh Zayed Book Awards | Short Circuit
Sheikh Zayed Book Awards
They announced the winners of this year's Sheikh Zayed Book Awards a few days ago -- with Nawal Nasrallah's translation of Smorgasbords of Andalusi and Maghribi Dishes and Their Salutary Benefits winning the translaion category (see also the Brill publicity page).
See also the Sheikh Zayed Book Award-sponsored PW Spotlight: The Sheikh Zayed Book Award Turns 20 at Publishers Weekly.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Short Circuit
I reviewed Wolf Haas' Short Circuit when it came out in German, but now it's out in English, today.
Published by HarperVia, I wonder whether this will be his break-out novel in English.
Melville House did publish a few of his Brenner novels, which are fun, but it's still relatively little of his work that has been translated into English.
And while Short Circuit is good, his stand-out -- also available in English ! -- remains The Weather Fifteen Years Ago.
It's published by Ariadne Press; some big publisher really ought to license this .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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