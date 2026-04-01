the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 April 2026
11 April:
Books in Translation in Europe | Book references in political science journals | Kindle bricking
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11 April 2026
- Saturday
Books in Translation in Europe | Book references in political science journals
Kindle bricking
Books in Translation in Europe
Via (where they summarize the report) I am pointed to the recent report on 'Trends and Transformations in the European Publishing Market', in Books in Translation (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) -- 141 pages, which should keep you covered for the weekend.
Lots of numbers and statistics of interest.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Book references in political science journals
Via I am pointed to Alixandra B. Yanus and Phillip J. Ardoin's article from last fall, From Bookworm to Browser: The Decline of Books in Political Science Scholarship.
Fascinating to see that:
By analyzing references in leading political science journals from 1990 to 2024, we reveal a notable shift: a decline in book references (52% to 28%) and a corresponding increase in journal article references (40% to 65%).
Also of interest/concern:
Moreover, whereas it is suggested that eBooks could mitigate these concerns, user tests reveal that readers consume eBooks differently than physical materials.
Specifically, eBook readers rely on keyword searches to find “specific information,” spending an average of only 10 minutes engaging with a digital book
Not great, I think.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Kindle bricking
As widely reported, Amazon is making older-model 'Kindles' ... less useful.
See, for example, Michael Kozlowski's report at Good E-Reader, You can no longer buy e-books on Amazon Kindle made in 2012 or earlier, which prints the Amazon e-mail announcing that they are "discontinuing support for Kindle devices released in 2012 or earlier".
As longtime readers know, I am no fan of e-reading generally, but I steer particularly clear of Kindle e-books, as 'buyers' don't actually purchase the text but rather only license it.
Now Amazon gives us another reason to steer entirely clear .....
The internet age has has given us its fair share of technological obsolescence, but this seems like a particularly unnecessary low.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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