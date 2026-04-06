the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 - 6 April 2026
1 April:
International Booker Prize shortlist | Baifang Schell shortlist | Kertész Imre and his German readership
go to weblog
2 April:
PEN America Literary Awards | EBRD Literature Prize shortlist | Wiesław Myśliwski (1932-2026)
3 April:
Premio Strega longlist | Anne Fadiman Q & A
4 April:
The popularity of Norwegian literature in Nazi Germany | Margaret Drabble profile
5 April:
Halcyon Years review | The Complete Review at 27
6 April:
The Corrections - the TV mini-series ? | Ben Lerner | New Spiró György novel
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6 April 2026
- Monday
The Corrections - the TV mini-series ? | Ben Lerner
New Spiró György novel
The Corrections - the TV mini-series ?
We've been here before: in 2012 HBO wanted to make a mini-series of Jonathan Franzen's The Corrections but bailed on it (see my previous mention); now, as widely reported, Netflix has announced Meryl Streep to Star in Jonathan Franzen's The Corrections Adaptation; ominously: "There's no release date yet".
Interestingly, as, for example, Nellie Andreeva reports at Deadline:
Netflix bought The Corrections from Paramount TV Studios, which is owned by Paramount, the company that recently outbid Netflix for Warner Bros.
Well, we'll see if this one takes.
For The Corrections, the roles were reversed, with Netflix outbidding Paramount+, among others.
I hear PTVS pitched the project to its sibling streamer, which made an offer.
HBO did not, having developed its own take on Franzen's book a decade and a half ago, sources said.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Ben Lerner
Ben Lerner's new novel Transcription is just out and getting exceptionally good reviews, and so there have also been quite a few profiles and Q & As; see, for example (all possibly paywalled):
(I haven't seen Transcription yet; but see, for example, the publicity pages from Farrar, Straus and Giroux and Granta.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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New Spiró György novel
At hlo Róbert Bak reviews Spiró György's novel Padmaly; see also the Magvető publicity page.
I was very impressed by Spiró's Captivity, and clearly we should see more of his books in English translation; see also the Magvető Rights author page, with information about some of his other (still untranslated) books.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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5 April 2026
- Sunday
Halcyon Years review | The Complete Review at 27
Halcyon Years review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Alastair Reynolds's recent novel, Halcyon Years.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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The Complete Review at 27
The first reviews were posted at the complete review on 5 April 1999 -- yes, twenty-seven years ago today.
And now here we are, this twentieth-century relic still plodding along, 5452 reviews later ......
I've been a bit distracted for a while now, so the review-rate has slowed down some for some time, but I will get back up to speed eventually, once a couple of things have been sorted.
Meanwhile, raw page-view numbers are up tremendously over the past year -- but the majority of these clearly come from AIs hoovering up information; the number of actual readers seems to be continuing its steady slow decline, though an active, dedicated core remains -- much appreciated !
I do have a lot more books I want to get to, so I figure I'll keeping going for a while.
I hope you continue to find the site useful and of interest, and I appreciate your looking in !
But twenty-seven years ... man, that's a long time.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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4 April 2026
- Saturday
The popularity of Norwegian literature in Nazi Germany
Margaret Drabble profile
The popularity of Norwegian literature in Nazi Germany
At Sciencenorway.no Bård Amundsen explores What made books from Norway so appealing in Nazi Germany ? -- pointing also to Kathryn E. Sturge's interesting dissertation, “The Alien Within”: Translation into German During the Nazi Regime (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) and the more recent book by Narve Fulsås, Norsk litteratur i Nazi-Tyskland (see also the full text (warning ! dreaded pdf format !)).
Always good to see actual numbers, too:
Before the war ended, Trygve Gulbranssen had sold over half a million copies of these books in Germany.
No other translated works reached such a high circulation in the Third Reich.
And interesting to hear that:
Other books that sold well included Mikkjel Fønhus' Troll-Elgen (430,000 copies) and Knut Hamsun's Victoria (392,000) and Growth of the Soil (245,000).
Another, lesser-known Norwegian author who sold a great many books in Germany was Olav Gullvåg.
His novel It Began on a Midsummer Night sold over 250,000 copies.
Fulsås points out that the German market was also very economically attractive.
There was a great demand for literature in Nazi Germany in the 1930s.
It became even greater after the war started in 1939.
World War I had shown exactly the same thing: when there's war, people want to read books.
This also happened in Norway during World War II.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Margaret Drabble profile
At The Times Alice Jone profiles Margaret Drabble at 86: ‘I could write terrible things about people’ (possibly paywalled ?).
Among the titbits of interest: the mention of her sitting room being: "lined with books (Samuel Beckett to Lee Child)"
And interesting to learn that:
In 2004 she published The Red Queen, a historical novel set in 18th-century Korea.
“Oh, that was a disaster,” she says.
“Not my finest hour.”
Accusations of cultural appropriation and a row with a translator left her feeling “unhappy” with the whole idea of writing fiction.
Still, she wrote three more novels, then, in 2017, her daughter, Rebecca, died of cancer, aged 53 — and she knew her life as a novelist was over.
“I just realised that I simply didn’t want to do it any more. I was in the middle of something and I really had no wish to finish it.”
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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3 April 2026
- Friday
Premio Strega longlist | Anne Fadiman Q & A
Premio Strega longlist
They've announced the longlist for this year's Premio Strega, the leading Italian fiction prize -- twelve titles selected from 79 submissions (written by authors ranging in age from 20 to 94).
There are eight hundred eligible voters who will now vote for first the shortlist -- to be announced 3 June -- and then the winner, to be announced 8 July..
They've also announced the five finalists for the Premio Strega Europeo, awarded for a European work of fiction in translation.
The winner will be announced 17 May.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Anne Fadiman Q & A
At The Harvard Gazette Liz Mineo has a Q & A with the author, in Writing about a pet frog is trivial ? Anne Fadiman disagrees.
Among her comments:
AI is going to change both education and literature.
I think it’s going to be like B.C. and A.D. B.C. is about to end: the period during which all books were actually written by humans.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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2 April 2026
- Thursday
PEN America Literary Awards | EBRD Literature Prize shortlist
Wiesław Myśliwski (1932-2026)
PEN America Literary Awards
PEN America has announced the winners of its Literary Awards.
The PEN Translation Prize went to Minna Zallman Proctor for her translation of The Leucothea Dialogues by Cesare Pavese.
The PEN Award for Poetry in Translation went to Michael Martin Shea for his translation of Theory of the Voice and Dream by Liliana Ponce.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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EBRD Literature Prize shortlist
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has announced the ten-title shortlist for its Literature Prize, awarded: "for a work of literary fiction originally written in a language of an economy where the Bank invests, translated into English and published in the past year".
Several of the shortlisted titles are under review at the complete review:
The winner will be announced 2 July.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Wiesław Myśliwski (1932-2026)
Leading Polish author Wiesław Myśliwski has passed away; see, for example, the Polish Museum of America mention.
Archipelago Books has published several of his excellent books.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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1 April 2026
- Wednesday
International Booker Prize shortlist | Baifang Schell shortlist
Kertész Imre and his German readership
International Booker Prize shortlist
They've annouced the shortlist for this year's International Booker Prize.
The six finalists are:
The winner will be announced 19 May.
- The Director by Daniel Kehlmann
- The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran by Shida Bazyar
- On Earth As It Is Beneath by Ana Paula Maia
- She Who Remains by Rene Karabash
- Taiwan Travelogue by Yáng Shuāng-zǐ
- The Witch by Marie NDiaye
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Baifang Schell shortlist
They've announced the shortlist for this year's Baifang Schell Book Prize, which: "celebrates exceptional book-length works on or from China and the Sinophone world that are geared toward the general reader".
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Kertész Imre and his German readership
At hlo Katharina Raabe writes at length about the Nobel laureate, exploring How Imre Kertész Found His German Readership
Among the titbits of interest:
In Hungary, Kertész had been making a name for himself primarily as a translator from German since 1980, with translations of plays by Tankred Dorst, Walter E. Richartz’s Büroroman (Office Novel), and above all the works of Hofmannsthal, Nietzsche, Elias Canetti, and Wittgenstein.
And, with elections coming up in Hungary, it's worth remembering:
Since at least 2010, Orbán has represented everything Kertész opposed in the 1990s, and which ultimately drove him from the country after he received the Nobel Prize in 2002: hatred of the other, and particularly anti-Semitism.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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