the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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21 March 2026
21 March:
SuperBook finalists | Calvin Tomkins (1925-2026) | Shahrnush Parsipur profile
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21 March 2026
- Saturday
SuperBook finalists | Calvin Tomkins (1925-2026)
Shahrnush Parsipur profile
SuperBook finalists
The Italian Cultural Institute of New York has set up a new, US$10,000 SuperBook prize-of-prizes, pitting eight Italian award-winning titles against each other.
Ed Nawotka reports at Publishers Weekly on it, in Italian Authors to Compete for U.S. ‘SuperBook’ Award -- noting that: "The winning work will receive a $10,000 award to support its translation into English and its promotion in the English-speaking market".
The article quotes ICI NY director Claudio Pagliara:
He also noted that in his time living in New York, it became clear to him there is a latent appetite for Italian literature in English, one that cannot merely be fulfilled by books from just one or two authors.
Okay .....
As far as the contest goes, I have to assume the Premio Strega-winning The Anniversary, by Andrea Bajani -- coming in English this fall, from Other Press -- is the favorite.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Calvin Tomkins (1925-2026)
Amrican art critic Calvin Tomkins has passed away -- at 100 ! --; see, for example, The New York Times obituary (presumably paywalled) and, at The New Yorker, David Remnick Remembering Calvin Tomkins, a Master of the Profile.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Shahrnush Parsipur profile
Good to see yet more coverage of the Women without Men-author, as, at The Hindu, Kanika Sharma profiles Exiled Iranian writer Shahrnush Parsipur on her International Booker Prize-nominated novella.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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