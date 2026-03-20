the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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21 March 2026

21 March: SuperBook finalists | Calvin Tomkins (1925-2026) | Shahrnush Parsipur profile


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21 March 2026 - Saturday

SuperBook finalists | Calvin Tomkins (1925-2026)
Shahrnush Parsipur profile

       SuperBook finalists

       The Italian Cultural Institute of New York has set up a new, US$10,000 SuperBook prize-of-prizes, pitting eight Italian award-winning titles against each other.
       Ed Nawotka reports at Publishers Weekly on it, in Italian Authors to Compete for U.S. ‘SuperBook’ Award -- noting that: "The winning work will receive a $10,000 award to support its translation into English and its promotion in the English-speaking market".
       The article quotes ICI NY director Claudio Pagliara:
He also noted that in his time living in New York, it became clear to him there is a latent appetite for Italian literature in English, one that cannot merely be fulfilled by books from just one or two authors.
       Okay .....

       As far as the contest goes, I have to assume the Premio Strega-winning The Anniversary, by Andrea Bajani -- coming in English this fall, from Other Press -- is the favorite.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Calvin Tomkins (1925-2026)

       Amrican art critic Calvin Tomkins has passed away -- at 100 ! --; see, for example, The New York Times obituary (presumably paywalled) and, at The New Yorker, David Remnick Remembering Calvin Tomkins, a Master of the Profile.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Shahrnush Parsipur profile

       Good to see yet more coverage of the Women without Men-author, as, at The Hindu, Kanika Sharma profiles Exiled Iranian writer Shahrnush Parsipur on her International Booker Prize-nominated novella.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


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