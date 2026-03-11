the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 March 2026
11 March:
Alfredo Bryce Echenique (1939-2026) | Republic of Consciousness Prize (US/Canada) | Carol Shields Prize longlist | The Mad review
go to weblog
return to main archive
11 March 2026
- Wednesday
Alfredo Bryce Echenique (1939-2026)
Republic of Consciousness Prize (US/Canada)
Carol Shields Prize longlist | The Mad review
Alfredo Bryce Echenique (1939-2026)
Peruvian author Alfredo Bryce Echenique has passed away; see, for example, the BBC report
Not enough of his work has been translated into English, and A World for Julius and Tarzan's Tonsillitis both seem to be out of print.
See the Agencia Literaria Carmen Balcells information page for an overview of his other works.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Republic of Consciousness Prize (US/Canada)
They've announced the winner of the 2025 Republic of Consciousness Prize (US/Canada), and it is New Vessel Press' The Remembered Soldier, by Anjet Daanje, in David McKay's translation.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Carol Shields Prize longlist
They've announced the longlist for this year's Carol Shields Prize For Fictionâ€¬ -- "the largest English-language literary prize for women and non-binary writers in the world".
The shortlist will be announced 21 April, and the winner on 2 June.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Mad review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Ignatius T. Mabasa's 1999 novel, The Mad, now out in English as the first in the University of Georgia Press' African Language Literatures in Translation-series (after appearing last year from Carnelian Heart Publishing and amaBooks in the UK/Zimbabwe).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 March 2026)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2026 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links