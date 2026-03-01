the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
1 March 2026
1 March:
Profiles: Yuzuki Asako - Vincenzo Latronico
1 March 2026
- Sunday
Profiles: Yuzuki Asako - Vincenzo Latronico
Profile: Yuzuki Asako
At The Guardian Lisa Allardice profiles the Butter-author, in Butter author Asako Yuzuki: 'I'm very far from the ideal Japanese woman'.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Profile: Vincenzo Latronico
At The Times Hannah Swerling profiles the Perfection-author, in What's the next millennial cliché ? Just ask Vincenzo Latronico
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
