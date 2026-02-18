the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
21 February 2026
21 February:
Sankar (1933-2026) | Romania Guest of Honour at 2028 FBF | Behind the scenes at the LARB | Hunger review
21 February 2026
- Saturday
Sankar (1933-2026)
Indian author Sankar (Mani Sankar Mukherjee) has passed away; see, for example, an obituary in The Telegraph and a longer excerpt from his 'writer's memoir', Dear Reader (HarperCollins India).
The only one of his books under review at the complete review is Chowringhee, though I'd love to see more .....
Romania Guest of Honour at 2028 FBF
The Frankfurt Book Fair has announced that Romania will be the 'Guest of Honour' at the 2028 fair.
This year the guest of honour will be the Czech Republic, and in 2027 it will be Chile.
Behind the scenes at the LARB
I occasionally link to articles and reviews of interest at the Los Angeles Review of Books, and No Bad Days now offers a peek behind the scenes there, where apparently things are rather messy -- as the title of the piece, How the LA Review of Books destroyed itself, suggests .....
Hunger review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Choi Jin-young's 2015 novella, Hunger.
This came out in the UK last summer, to what seems like very little review-attention; the US edition is coming out in May, and I am curious to see how it takes.
