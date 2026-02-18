the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

Bluesky

to e-mail us:

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 February 2026

21 February: Sankar (1933-2026) | Romania Guest of Honour at 2028 FBF | Behind the scenes at the LARB | Hunger review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 February 2026 - Saturday

Sankar (1933-2026) | Romania Guest of Honour at 2028 FBF
Behind the scenes at the LARB | Hunger review

       Sankar (1933-2026)

       Indian author Sankar (Mani Sankar Mukherjee) has passed away; see, for example, an obituary in The Telegraph and a longer excerpt from his 'writer's memoir', Dear Reader (HarperCollins India).

       The only one of his books under review at the complete review is Chowringhee, though I'd love to see more .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Romania Guest of Honour at 2028 FBF

       The Frankfurt Book Fair has announced that Romania will be the 'Guest of Honour' at the 2028 fair.

       This year the guest of honour will be the Czech Republic, and in 2027 it will be Chile.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Behind the scenes at the LARB

       I occasionally link to articles and reviews of interest at the Los Angeles Review of Books, and No Bad Days now offers a peek behind the scenes there, where apparently things are rather messy -- as the title of the piece, How the LA Review of Books destroyed itself, suggests .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Hunger review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Choi Jin-young's 2015 novella, Hunger.

       This came out in the UK last summer, to what seems like very little review-attention; the US edition is coming out in May, and I am curious to see how it takes.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 February 2026)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2026 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links