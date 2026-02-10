the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

11 February 2026

11 February: Translation prizes | Литературная премия "Новые Горизонты"


11 February 2026 - Wednesday

Translation prizes | Литературная премия "Новые Горизонты"

       Translation prizes

       The Society of Authors has announced the winners of its translation prizes -- nine this year (some are biennial).

       The only winning title under review is the winner of the Bernard Shaw Prize, for a translation of a: "full-length Swedish language works of literary merit and general interest" -- Agnes Broomé's translation of Lydia Sandgren's Collected Works.

       Литературная премия "Новые Горизонты"

       As Ekaterina Petrova reports in Fantastic horizons at Realnoe Vremya: "Winners of “Novye Gorizonty” (New Horizons) were awarded at the House of Writers' Creativity in Peredelkino, and they discussed how Russian science fiction has begun to turn its face towards the reader".
       As is the case with much contemporary Russian fiction, not much is seen in translation nowadays .....
       The official prize site doesn't seem to be active any longer.

