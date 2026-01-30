the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 February 2026
1 February:
Society of Authors AI report | Vénus Khoury-Ghata (1937-2026) | Geetanjali Shree Q & A
1 February 2026
- Sunday
Society of Authors AI report | Vénus Khoury-Ghata (1937-2026)
Geetanjali Shree Q & A
Geetanjali Shree Q & A
Society of Authors AI report
The Society of Authors has released a new report, 'Brave New World ? Justice for creators in the age of GenAI'; see the press release, and download the report here.
The report extends beyond just authors -- "Survey data from the AOP reveals an average loss of £14,000 per professional photographer, while illustrators report average reductions of £9,262. Musicians describe income cuts of up to 50% as GenAI replaces paid work" -- but certainly includes some eye-opening numbers as far as writing and publishing goes: "86% authors say GenAI has already reduced their earnings" and: "57% of authors say their career is no longer sustainable due to the impact of GenAI"
Interestingly, only: "Over 90% of authors say publishers and clients should clearly label any content where GenAI has been used" (vs. 99% of illustrators, 95.9% of photographers and 98% of musicians).
Certainly lots of interesting statistics and opinions, but given the cost- and speed-advantages GenAI has -- yes, yes, despite: the 'hidden costs' of AI -- a lot of this feels and sounds like tilting at windmills.
(Same goes for book 'reviewing', by the way, which GenAI will, of course, soon completely dominate.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Vénus Khoury-Ghata (1937-2026)
French-writing author Vénus Khoury-Ghata has passed away; see, for example, the report at L'Orient Today.
Quite a bit of her work has been translated into English, including four titles by Seagull Books.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Geetanjali Shree Q & A
Geetanjali Shree's The Roof Beneath Their Feet is now out from And Other Stories -- see their publicity page -- and at The Observer Ellen Peirson-Hagger has a Q & A with the Tomb of Sand-author, in Geetanjali Shree: ‘I’m absolutely against the purity of language’.
Among her responses:
How is your writing received in India ?
I have serious critics saying that my language is not Hindi because it is so eclectic and doesn’t always fulfil the expectations of correct grammar usage.
I coin a lot of words, and I’ve often quite happily changed the gender of certain words – somewhere I turned “moon”, which is male, female, because I like the moon.
I’m proud of that eclecticism. I think there’s something limited in [the critics’] way of seeing, their notion of purity. I’m absolutely against purity. My language is completely impure.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
