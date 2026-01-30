the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

Bluesky

to e-mail us:

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 February 2026

1 February: Society of Authors AI report | Vénus Khoury-Ghata (1937-2026) | Geetanjali Shree Q & A


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 February 2026 - Sunday

Society of Authors AI report | Vénus Khoury-Ghata (1937-2026)
Geetanjali Shree Q & A

       Society of Authors AI report

       The Society of Authors has released a new report, 'Brave New World ? Justice for creators in the age of GenAI'; see the press release, and download the report here.
       The report extends beyond just authors -- "Survey data from the AOP reveals an average loss of £14,000 per professional photographer, while illustrators report average reductions of £9,262. Musicians describe income cuts of up to 50% as GenAI replaces paid work" -- but certainly includes some eye-opening numbers as far as writing and publishing goes: "86% authors say GenAI has already reduced their earnings" and: "57% of authors say their career is no longer sustainable due to the impact of GenAI"
       Interestingly, only: "Over 90% of authors say publishers and clients should clearly label any content where GenAI has been used" (vs. 99% of illustrators, 95.9% of photographers and 98% of musicians).
       Certainly lots of interesting statistics and opinions, but given the cost- and speed-advantages GenAI has -- yes, yes, despite: the 'hidden costs' of AI -- a lot of this feels and sounds like tilting at windmills. (Same goes for book 'reviewing', by the way, which GenAI will, of course, soon completely dominate.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Vénus Khoury-Ghata (1937-2026)

       French-writing author Vénus Khoury-Ghata has passed away; see, for example, the report at L'Orient Today.
       Quite a bit of her work has been translated into English, including four titles by Seagull Books.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Geetanjali Shree Q & A

       Geetanjali Shree's The Roof Beneath Their Feet is now out from And Other Stories -- see their publicity page -- and at The Observer Ellen Peirson-Hagger has a Q & A with the Tomb of Sand-author, in Geetanjali Shree: ‘I’m absolutely against the purity of language’.
       Among her responses:
How is your writing received in India ?

I have serious critics saying that my language is not Hindi because it is so eclectic and doesn’t always fulfil the expectations of correct grammar usage. I coin a lot of words, and I’ve often quite happily changed the gender of certain words – somewhere I turned “moon”, which is male, female, because I like the moon. I’m proud of that eclecticism. I think there’s something limited in [the critics’] way of seeing, their notion of purity. I’m absolutely against purity. My language is completely impure.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 31 January 2026)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2026 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links