the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 January 2026

21 January: NBCC Awards finalists | Edgar Award finalists | Republic of Consciousness Prize (US/Canada) longlist | Georges Borchardt (1928-2026)


21 January 2026 - Wednesday

NBCC Awards finalists | Edgar Award finalists
Republic of Consciousness Prize (US/Canada) longlist
Georges Borchardt (1928-2026)

       NBCC Awards finalists

       The National Book Critics Circle has announced the finalists for its annual awards.
       Books in three of the categories are under review at the complete review:        The winners will be announced 26 March.

       Edgar Award finalists

       The Mystery Writers of America has announced the finalists for this year's Edgar Allan Poe Awards.
       I haven't seen any of these.
       The winners will be announced 29 April.

       Republic of Consciousness Prize (US/Canada) longlist

       They've announced that they've longlisted ten titles "from independent presses, celebrating the commitment of small presses to exceptional works of literary merit", for the Republic of Consciousness Prize, United States and Canada.
       The only longlisted title under review at the complete review is The Remembered Soldier, by Anjet Daanje and translated by David McKay, from New Vessel Press.
       The shortlist will be announced 24 February, and the winner on 10 March.

       Georges Borchardt (1928-2026)

       Literary agent Georges Borchardt has passed away; see, for example, The New York Times' obituary (presumably paywalled).
       He had an impressive career -- "One of the first works he negotiated on his own was an enigmatic but tender and often darkly funny French play written by a lanky Irishman, Waiting for Godot." --, with his agency representing: "five Nobel laureates, eight Pulitzer Prize-winners and one statesman, the French president Charles de Gaulle".

