the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 January 2026
21 January:
NBCC Awards finalists | Edgar Award finalists | Republic of Consciousness Prize (US/Canada) longlist | Georges Borchardt (1928-2026)
21 January 2026
- Wednesday
NBCC Awards finalists | Edgar Award finalists
Republic of Consciousness Prize (US/Canada) longlist
Georges Borchardt (1928-2026)
NBCC Awards finalists
The National Book Critics Circle has announced the finalists for its annual awards.
Books in three of the categories are under review at the complete review:
The winners will be announced 26 March.
- Criticism:
- Fiction:
- Gregg Barrios Book in Translation Prize:
- Exophony, by Tawada Yoko, translated by Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda
- Near Distance, by Hanna Stoltenberg, translated by Wendy H. Gabrielsen
- Sad Tiger, by Neige Sinno, translated by Natasha Lehrer
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Edgar Award finalists
The Mystery Writers of America has announced the finalists for this year's Edgar Allan Poe Awards.
I haven't seen any of these.
The winners will be announced 29 April.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Republic of Consciousness Prize (US/Canada) longlist
They've announced that they've longlisted ten titles "from independent presses, celebrating the commitment of small presses to exceptional works of literary merit", for the Republic of Consciousness Prize, United States and Canada.
The only longlisted title under review at the complete review is The Remembered Soldier, by Anjet Daanje and translated by David McKay, from New Vessel Press.
The shortlist will be announced 24 February, and the winner on 10 March.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Georges Borchardt (1928-2026)
Literary agent Georges Borchardt has passed away; see, for example, The New York Times' obituary (presumably paywalled).
He had an impressive career -- "One of the first works he negotiated on his own was an enigmatic but tender and often darkly funny French play written by a lanky Irishman, Waiting for Godot." --, with his agency representing: "five Nobel laureates, eight Pulitzer Prize-winners and one statesman, the French president Charles de Gaulle".
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
