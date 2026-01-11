the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 January 2026
11 January:
Coming in 2026 | 2025 in review at the complete review
11 January 2026
- Sunday
Coming in 2026 | 2025 in review at the complete review
Coming in 2026
The Literary Hub has published its extensive list of their Most Anticipated Books of 2026 -- 314 books !.
2025 in review at the complete review
Here is the annual overview of the year that was at the site in numbers:
In 2025, 120 books were reviewed at the complete review, down ever so slightly from the 121 in 2024.
The total number of pages of the reviewed books was up a bit -- 32,409, compared to 31,901 in 2024 -- with the average length of reviewed books up to 270.08 pages (2024: 263.64).
The longest book reviewed was 1046 pages long; three more were over 800 pages, and a total of eleven were 500 or more pages in length.
Five books were under 100 pages in length (and one was exactly 100 pages long).
The total number of review-words written was up considerably, to 150,548 (2024: 121,676), with the average review-length back up to the more-or-less site standard, at 1255 (2024: 1006).
The longest review was 3859 words long -- and five more reviews were over 3000 words long (compared to just a single one in 2024); beyond that, another nine reviews were over 2000 words.
The shortest review was 390 words, with only two reviews under 500 words.
You can find the 50 most popular reviews, 2025 here.
The Patrick White author page was again the most popular of these, though barely ahead of the Amélie Nothomb-page; Geoff Nicholson's death early in the year propelled his author-page into the top five:
The ten most popular index-pages were those for:
- Patrick White
- Amélie Nothomb
- Geoff Nicholson
- Cynthia Ozick
- Jonathan Coe
Books originally written in 31 languages (including English) were reviewed in 2025 (2024: 25); disappointingly, only in eleven of them were two or more titles covered (2024: 16).
- Far East Asian literature
- Books from selected Imprints and Publishers
- Books Written Before 1900
- Erotic, Pornographic, and Sex-related books
- German literature
- Mysteries and Thrillers
- French literature
- Eastern European literature
- Latin and South American literature
- Spanish literature
The top eleven languages were:
The count of which countries books/authors are from is, as always, less precise (and less interesting), but the leading countries-of-origin appear to have been:
- 1. English 32 (26.67 % of all books) (2024: 34)
- 2. French 19 (19)
- 3. Japanese 15 (16)
- 4. German 9 (4)
- 5. Korean 7 (0)
- 6. Spanish 5 (10)
- 7. Chinese 4 (3)
- 8. Danish 2 (3)
- -. Italian 2 (4)
- -. Ukrainian 2 (2)
- -. Yiddish 2 (0)
The ratio of male-to-female authors is still very skewed, with reviews of 38.5 titles by women writers; still, that's 32.08%, almost a third, the highest it's ever been over a year (and a sign of how much more work by women writers is appearing in translation).
- 1. Japan 15 (2024: 16)
- 2. France 14 (16)
- -. US 14 (15)
- 4. UK 13 (15)
- 5. Austria 8 (5)
No books were rated "A+" or "A", with books rated over the range:
After continuing to decline for much of the the year, site-traffic surged in the fall -- but practically all of that seems to have been AI-bot-driven, so muddying overall visitor-statistics that there's only limited information to be gleaned from them.
- A 0 (2024: 1)
- A- 9 (10)
- B+ 55 (41)
- B 46 (62)
- B- 6 (3)
- C 0 (1)
- -- 4 (3)
There were visitors from 208 countries and territories to the complete review in 2025 (2024: 214).
The countries from which the most traffic came were:
The traffic from China and Singapore is particularly suspect/worthless -- though China was, more plausibly, the fifth-ranked country in 2024 --; in both cases, the average 'visit' to the site was suspiciously short: 3 seconds (!) per visitor for China, 13 seconds for Singapore.
(By comparison, other top-ten sources ranged from 1m 15s (the Netherlands) to 2m 35s (France) per visit.)
- United States (31.66%; 2024: 38.81%)
- China (24.14%)
- United Kingdom (8.28%)
- Singapore (6.97%)
- India (3.67%)
- Canada
- Australia
- Germany
- Netherlands
- France
All in all, a pretty unremarkable year, with less coverage of *big* new books -- I just didn't see many.
Still, on the whole, I think the site covered a reasonably satisfying (at least to me ...) wide range of titles, and the Literary Saloon still seems to collect and offer literary news that's of some interest.
