the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

1 January 2026
1 January 2026
- Thursday
Coming in ... 2026 | Reading in ... the US
Bestselling in 2025 in ... Switzerland | 2026
Coming in ... 2026
New year, new books: quite a few publications have published 'coming-in-2026' lists; see, for example:
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Reading in ... the US
You.gov has a new survey of 2,203 U.S. adult citizens asking them about their 2025 Reading and Books (warning ! dreaded pdf format !); see also David H. Montgomery's YouGov's The Surveyor-post summing things up, Most Americans didn't read many books in 2025..
Yes, the findings are ... not terribly encouraging.
Forty per cent of respondents reported having mot read or listened to any books whatsoever in 2025 .....
(Hey, the survey was conducted 15 to 19 December, so maybe a few more managed to read one in the remaining two weeks .....)
Other findings:
The survey has lots of detailed information, breaking down the responses; so, for example, 15 per cent of those identifying as Democrats had read some literary fiction, but only 8 per cent of Republicans; the poetry divide is 8/2 (and the only category Republicans read more of than Democrats was 'Religion and spirituality' -- 16 per cent vs. 8.
Also: they only looked at three income categories, but the differences were pretty stark: 47 per cent of those with a family income below US$50,000 had not read a book in the last year; while only 31 per cent with a family income above US$100,000 hadn't read a single book.
- More people reported reading a play (Drama; 12 per cent) than Literary fiction (11 per cent)
- Only 51 per cent of respondents reported having a library card
- 2 per cent of respondents report owning more than 1000 physical books -- while 32 per cent have fewer than ten at home (but only 19 per cent reported having fewer than 10 in the home they grew up in)
- As many people organize their books by color as do by "Dewey Decimal, Library of Congress or other formal system" -- one per cent (i.e. probably statistically insignificant)
As Montgomery's post points out, a mere four per cent of readers read nearly half of all books (46 per cent).
Yes, reading looks evermore like a niche activity .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Bestselling in 2025 in ... Switzerland
The Swiss Booksellers and Publishers Association report (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) -- unfortunately without actual sales-numbers -- on the bestselling German-language titles in Switzerland in 2025
Translations -- of works by Dan Brown and Joël Dicker -- come in at third and fourth, with German and Swiss Book Prize-winning Die Holländerinnen by Dorothee Elmiger rounding out the top five.
The runner-up was the latest by Martin Suter, while the surprise number one -- which was only released in September -- was Lázár by youngster Nelio Biedermann; see also the swissinfo report, Biedermann und Elmiger schreiben ungewöhnliche Bestseller or an English translation.
Lázár is actually coming out in English fairly soon: Summit is publishing it in April; see their publicity page.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
2026
Another year down -- and one that was strikingly similar to the previous one: in 2024 121 books were reviewed at the complete review, in 2025 it was ... 120.
(Also: in 2024 I received 199 review copies, in 2025 I got 196).
So, if nothing else, things remain consistent hereabout.
For reasons largely beyond my control, things are still too unsettled for me to properly devote myself to the site, but I hope things will eventually pick up again -- though it now looks like they certainly won't before the second half of 2026 at the earliest, sigh.
Still, I and everything putter on more or less as always, and should continue to do so.
AI scraping has rendered site-statistics much less useful -- though since the bots scrape everything (i.e that traffic is evenly distributed) it still seems possible to discern which are the most popular pages.
Overall, *real* traffic also seems to have increased slightly after years of decline, but any and all discoverability of pages is increasingly enfeebled -- search engine (especially dominant Google) quality continues to get poorer, with AI-summarizing and the like on search pages also leading to fewer searchers digging deeper into the results-pages; a trickle of traffic from various AI platforms -- ChatGPT pointing users to review-pages in response to queries, and the like -- doesn't amount to much.
I have no particular expectations for 2026, but there should be a fairly steady if somewhat slow stream of reviews, as always, along with the daily postings here at the Literary Saloon.
As to the world at large -- well, I can just wish good luck to us all .....
I am glad, as always, to see you're here for (at least the start of) a new year as well -- and I wish all my readers a great new year, filled with an abundance of good books and much good reading !
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
archive index
