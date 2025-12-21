the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 December 2025
21 December:
Bestselling in ... the UK | 25 best books of the century ? | Alan Hollinghurst profile
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 December 2025
- Sunday
Bestselling in ... the UK | 25 best books of the century ?
Alan Hollinghurst profile
Bestselling in ... the UK
They've released the list of The Sunday Times top 50 bestselling books of 2025 (possibly paywalled ?) -- with actual sales numbers !
The top-selling title was (is ? the year isn't over yet ...) Richard Osman's The Impossible Fortune, with 391,429 copies shifted; four more titles sold over 300,000 copies.
Two of the top fifty are under review at the complete review: Yuzuki Asako's Butter (at number 35, with 152,060 copies sold) and Robert Harris' Precipice (at number 47, with 129,934 copies sold).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
25 best books of the century ?
There's another 'The 25 best books of the century so far'-list out -- this one (possibly registration-requiring) at The Observer.
Good to see that twenty-first-century classic The Odyssey, by Homer, make the list .....
(They mean a specific translation, of course .....)
It is a ... wide-ranging selection .....
From London Orbital to 2666 to The Amber Spyglass .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Alan Hollinghurst profile
At The Guardian Alex Clark profiles the author, in ‘There’s a sense of our freedoms becoming vulnerable’: novelist Alan Hollinghurst.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 December 2025)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2025 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links