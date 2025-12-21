the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

21 December 2025

21 December: Bestselling in ... the UK | 25 best books of the century ? | Alan Hollinghurst profile


21 December 2025 - Sunday

Bestselling in ... the UK | 25 best books of the century ?
Alan Hollinghurst profile

       Bestselling in ... the UK

       They've released the list of The Sunday Times top 50 bestselling books of 2025 (possibly paywalled ?) -- with actual sales numbers !
       The top-selling title was (is ? the year isn't over yet ...) Richard Osman's The Impossible Fortune, with 391,429 copies shifted; four more titles sold over 300,000 copies.
       Two of the top fifty are under review at the complete review: Yuzuki Asako's Butter (at number 35, with 152,060 copies sold) and Robert Harris' Precipice (at number 47, with 129,934 copies sold).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       25 best books of the century ?

       There's another 'The 25 best books of the century so far'-list out -- this one (possibly registration-requiring) at The Observer.
       Good to see that twenty-first-century classic The Odyssey, by Homer, make the list ..... (They mean a specific translation, of course .....)
       It is a ... wide-ranging selection ..... From London Orbital to 2666 to The Amber Spyglass .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Alan Hollinghurst profile

       At The Guardian Alex Clark profiles the author, in ‘There’s a sense of our freedoms becoming vulnerable’: novelist Alan Hollinghurst.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


