the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 December 2025

11 December: Nobel day | Adventures of Max Spitzkopf review


11 December 2025 - Thursday

Nobel day | Adventures of Max Spitzkopf review

       Nobel day

       They had the big ceremony where they awarded the Nobel Prizes yesterday, and then the fancy banquet -- see the menu; the main course was ... turbot stuffed with scallops and sugar kelp.
       Anders Olsson gave the award ceremony speech for literature laureate Krasznahorkai László -- and Krasznahorkai gave his banquet speech (not to be confused with his lecture), thanking lots of folks and everything from the Italian Renaissance to "the last wolf in Extremadura".

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Adventures of Max Spitzkopf review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Jonas Kreppel's early twentieth-century collection of the Adventures of Max Spitzkopf -- The Yiddish Sherlock Holmes !
       This recently came out from White Goat Press, the Yiddish Book Center's imprint.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


archive index

