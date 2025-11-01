the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 December 2025
1 December:
BRICS Literary Prize | Krasznahorkai in China | Mircea Cărtărescu profile | Antigone Prize for Classical Philology
go to weblog
return to main archive
1 December 2025
- Monday
BRICS Literary Prize | Krasznahorkai in China
Mircea Cărtărescu profile | Antigone Prize for Classical Philology
BRICS Literary Prize
They've announced the winner of the inaugural BRICS Literary Prize -- though not yet at the official site, last I checked.
Egyptian author Salwa Bakr took the million-ruble prize; see, for example, the report at ahramonline, Egypt's Salwa Bakr wins inaugural BRICS Literary Prize in Russia.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Krasznahorkai in China
At China Daily Yang Yang reports that: 'Nobel laureate and Hungarian novelist Laszlo Krasznahorkai's unique narrative fascinates Chinese scholars', in Under the spell of unbroken sentences.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Mircea Cărtărescu profile
In The Guardian Philip Oltermann profiles the author, in ‘I took literary revenge against the people who stole my youth’: Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Antigone Prize for Classical Philology
Antigone Journal has announced a new prize, the Antigone Prize for Classical Philology.
A great idea -- and it comes with quite the first prize:
The complete Loeb Classical Library (some 660 volumes) plus £5,000; or (for those without space for more books!) a cash prize of £10,000.
(Kind of them to offer the all-cash alternative, but who could pass up the complete Loeb collection ?
If you don't have space for more books, you make the space .....)
An interesting concept, too: participants can choose from six near-modern texts, and:
The challenge is to produce a self-standing edition of the work: the text is to be presented with an English translation.
It is to be preceded by an introduction (in English or Latin) and followed by a scholarly commentary on the text.
The texts look intriguing too, and I'm not sure which I'd want to see most in translation and with commentary: one of the two Platonic dialogues (Philip Edwin Raynor's 'Anaximander, or On the Origin of Animals' or Herbert Sidebotham's 'Aristophanes, or On Humour') ?
Or the Latin Napoleon-monologue by John Noel Dark ?
The texts themselves are quite short -- but entrants can present up to 25,000 words of commentary to go with their translation .....
Should be interesting to see what results (and how many entries they get).
You have until 31 July 2026 to submit your entry (but should give them a heads-up by 31 January that you're planning on playing, and which text you're tackling).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
