the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

Bluesky

to e-mail us:

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 November 2025

21 November: The Saltires | Wingate Prize longlist


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 November 2025 - Friday

The Saltires | Wingate Prize longlist

       The Saltires

       They've announced the winners of this year's The Saltires, Scotland's National Book Awards, with A Woman of Opinion by Sean Lusk taking the Fiction Book of the Year prize.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Wingate Prize longlist

       I missed this last week, but they've announced the longlist for the 2026 Wingate Prize -- "awarded to the best book, fiction or non-fiction, to convey the idea of Jewishness to the general reader".
       The longlist consists of five novels and seven works of non-fiction.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 November 2025)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2025 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links