the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

21 November 2025
The Saltires | Wingate Prize longlist
They've announced the winners of this year's The Saltires, Scotland's National Book Awards, with A Woman of Opinion by Sean Lusk taking the Fiction Book of the Year prize.
I missed this last week, but they've announced the longlist for the 2026 Wingate Prize -- "awarded to the best book, fiction or non-fiction, to convey the idea of Jewishness to the general reader".
The longlist consists of five novels and seven works of non-fiction.
