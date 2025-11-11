the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

11 November 2025

11 November: Booker Prize | Österreichischer Buchpreis | Eye of the Monkey review


11 November 2025 - Tuesday

Booker Prize | Österreichischer Buchpreis | Eye of the Monkey review

       Booker Prize

       They've announced the winner of this year's Booker Prize, and it is Flesh, by David Szalay.

       I haven't seen this one, but see the publicity pages from Scribner and Jonathan Cape, or get your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org, or Amazon.co.uk.

       Österreichischer Buchpreis

       They've announced the winners of this year's Austrian Book Prize, and the main category winner is the mammoth (1152 pp) Zeit der Mutigen by Dimitré Dinev; see also the Kein & Aber publicity page.

       I actually have an e-copy of this, but I don't think I can bear to read/review something that big in that format.

       Eye of the Monkey review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Tóth Krisztina's Eye of the Monkey, recently out from Seven Stories Press (and Seven Stories Press UK).

