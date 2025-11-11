the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 November 2025
11 November:
Booker Prize | Österreichischer Buchpreis | Eye of the Monkey review
11 November 2025
- Tuesday
Booker Prize | Österreichischer Buchpreis | Eye of the Monkey review
Booker Prize
They've announced the winner of this year's Booker Prize, and it is Flesh, by David Szalay.
I haven't seen this one, but see the publicity pages from Scribner and Jonathan Cape, or get your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org, or Amazon.co.uk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Österreichischer Buchpreis
They've announced the winners of this year's Austrian Book Prize, and the main category winner is the mammoth (1152 pp) Zeit der Mutigen by Dimitré Dinev; see also the Kein & Aber publicity page.
I actually have an e-copy of this, but I don't think I can bear to read/review something that big in that format.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Eye of the Monkey review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Tóth Krisztina's Eye of the Monkey, recently out from Seven Stories Press (and Seven Stories Press UK).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
