the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

1 November 2025
1 November:
David Bellos (1945-2025) | Cundill History Prize | Niko Pfund Q & A | Little Amélie
1 November 2025
- Saturday
David Bellos (1945-2025) | Cundill History Prize
Niko Pfund Q & A | Little Amélie
David Bellos (1945-2025)
Academic and translator David Bellos has passed away; there have been Bluesky mentions (e.g. and here) but the first media mention I've seen is only out now -- Denis Cosnard on how David Bellos, traducteur et grand spécialiste de Georges Perec, est mort (presumably paywalled) at Le Monde.
I was honored when he volunteered to write a piece for the (now dormant) crQuarterly on The Englishing of Ismail Kadare: Notes of a retranslator (as Bellos translated many of Kadare's works -- but from the French translations); Google Scholar has it cited in 21 publications.
Quite a few of his translations are under review at the complete review, as are two of his books: his superb biography of Georges Perec and the fun Is That a Fish in Your Ear ?
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Cundill History Prize
They've announced the winner of this year's Cundill History Prize, and it is Summer of Fire and Blood, by Lyndal Roper; see also the publicity pages from John Murray Press and Basic Books.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Niko Pfund Q & A
Yale News has Pressing matters: A Q&A with new Yale University Press director Niko Pfund
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Little Amélie
An animated film based on Amélie Nothomb's The Character of Rain, Little Amélie, opened in the US yesterday; see, for example, the IMDb page or some of the (very positive) reviews:
Jordan Mintzer suggests: "the film feels at times like Terrence Malick meets Hayao Miyazaki for tykes" in The Hollywood Reporter.
Disappointingly, the film is apparently not 'big' enough to warrant a re-issue of the novel, which appears to be out of print in English; a shame: Nothomb's early-childhood novels are very good (with Loving Sabotage still my favorite).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
