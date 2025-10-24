the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

1 November 2025

1 November: David Bellos (1945-2025) | Cundill History Prize | Niko Pfund Q & A | Little Amélie


1 November 2025 - Saturday

David Bellos (1945-2025) | Cundill History Prize
Niko Pfund Q & A | Little Amélie

       David Bellos (1945-2025)

       Academic and translator David Bellos has passed away; there have been Bluesky mentions (e.g. and here) but the first media mention I've seen is only out now -- Denis Cosnard on how David Bellos, traducteur et grand spécialiste de Georges Perec, est mort (presumably paywalled) at Le Monde.

       I was honored when he volunteered to write a piece for the (now dormant) crQuarterly on The Englishing of Ismail Kadare: Notes of a retranslator (as Bellos translated many of Kadare's works -- but from the French translations); Google Scholar has it cited in 21 publications.
       Quite a few of his translations are under review at the complete review, as are two of his books: his superb biography of Georges Perec and the fun Is That a Fish in Your Ear ?

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Cundill History Prize

       They've announced the winner of this year's Cundill History Prize, and it is Summer of Fire and Blood, by Lyndal Roper; see also the publicity pages from John Murray Press and Basic Books.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Niko Pfund Q & A

       Yale News has Pressing matters: A Q&A with new Yale University Press director Niko Pfund

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Little Amélie

       An animated film based on Amélie Nothomb's The Character of Rain, Little Amélie, opened in the US yesterday; see, for example, the IMDb page or some of the (very positive) reviews:        Jordan Mintzer suggests: "the film feels at times like Terrence Malick meets Hayao Miyazaki for tykes" in The Hollywood Reporter.

       Disappointingly, the film is apparently not 'big' enough to warrant a re-issue of the novel, which appears to be out of print in English; a shame: Nothomb's early-childhood novels are very good (with Loving Sabotage still my favorite).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


