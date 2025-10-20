the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

21 October 2025

21 October: Patrick White Literary Award | QSSI Translation Prize shortlist | Michael Reynolds Q & A


21 October 2025 - Tuesday

Patrick White Literary Award | QSSI Translation Prize shortlist
Michael Reynolds Q & A

       Patrick White Literary Award

       They've announced the winner of this year's Patrick White Literary Award, an A$20,000 author prize, and it is David Brooks (no, not, dear god, The New York Times guy); see the official press release (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) or the report at Books + Publishing.
       See also his official site or a 2011 Q & A at Poetry International.

       The Patrick White Literary Award was established by the great Nobel laureate; it has a solid list of previouys winners that includes Christina Stead (1974), Thea Astley (1989), Elizabeth Harrower (1996), Gerald Murnane (1999), and Janette Turner Hospital (2003).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       QSSI Translation Prize shortlist

       The Queen Sofía Spanish Institute has announced the shortlist of its Translation Prize, "a $10,000 award for the best English translation of a work originally written in Spanish".
       Only one of the five shortlisted titles is under review at the complete review -- Megan McDowell's translation of Alejandro Zambra's Childish Literature.
       The winner will be announced 20 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Michael Reynolds Q & A

       At Publishers Weekly John Maher has a Q & A with Europa Editions' executive publisher Michael Reynolds, in Frankfurt Book Fair 2025: Europa Editions Turns 20.

       Interesting to hear some of the numbers:
What are some other quiet achievements ?

The Elegance of the Hedgehog by Muriel Barbery, A Novel Bookstore by Laurence Cossé, the Christelle Dabos books, and Valérie Perrin -- these are all 200,000-, 300,000-, 400,000-copy-selling books, and Hedgehog is up near a million. That doesn't happen very often with translation in this market.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


