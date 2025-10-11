the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 October 2025
11 October:
Prémio Camões | Tóibín on Krasznahorkai
go to weblog
return to main archive
11 October 2025
- Saturday
Prémio Camões | Tóibín on Krasznahorkai
Prémio Camões
They've announced the winner of this year's Prémio Camões, the leading Lusophone author prize, paying out €100,000 to the winner, and it is Ana Paula Tavares; see also the Portuguese-American Journal report.
The Angolan author has not been widely translated into English, but you can find, for example, some of her poems in the original and English -- click 'inglês' -- (and German and ... Lithuanian) translation, here.
(I expect another Tavares -- The Neighborhood-author Gonçalo M. -- will eventually also get this prize.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Tóibín on Krasznahorkai
In The Guardian Colm Tóibín writes on Why I set up a press to publish Nobel winner László Krasznahorkai.
Yes, he reports that as late as 2006: "The view in London was that he was too difficult; no publisher could take the risk".
(Which, of course, isn't quite right -- it was UK publisher Quartet Books that first brought Krasznahorkai out in English, The Melancholy of Resistance in 1998, with New Directions picking that up in 2000 -- and publishing Krasznahorkai ever since.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 October 2025)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2025 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links