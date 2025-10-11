the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

11 October 2025

11 October: Prémio Camões | Tóibín on Krasznahorkai


11 October 2025 - Saturday

Prémio Camões | Tóibín on Krasznahorkai

       Prémio Camões

       They've announced the winner of this year's Prémio Camões, the leading Lusophone author prize, paying out €100,000 to the winner, and it is Ana Paula Tavares; see also the Portuguese-American Journal report.
       The Angolan author has not been widely translated into English, but you can find, for example, some of her poems in the original and English -- click 'inglês' -- (and German and ... Lithuanian) translation, here.
       (I expect another Tavares -- The Neighborhood-author Gonçalo M. -- will eventually also get this prize.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Tóibín on Krasznahorkai

       In The Guardian Colm Tóibín writes on Why I set up a press to publish Nobel winner László Krasznahorkai.
       Yes, he reports that as late as 2006: "The view in London was that he was too difficult; no publisher could take the risk". (Which, of course, isn't quite right -- it was UK publisher Quartet Books that first brought Krasznahorkai out in English, The Melancholy of Resistance in 1998, with New Directions picking that up in 2000 -- and publishing Krasznahorkai ever since.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


