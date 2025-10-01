the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

Bluesky

to e-mail us:

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 October 2025

1 October: History prize shortlists: Cundill Prize - Wolfson Prize | 'Nigerian Literature and the Postcolonial Perspective' | Gabriel's Moon review


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 October 2025 - Wednesday

History prize shortlists: Cundill Prize - Wolfson Prize
'Nigerian Literature and the Postcolonial Perspective' | Gabriel's Moon review

       History prize shortlist: Cundill Prize

       They've announced the finalists for this year's Cundill History Prize -- "the world's leading prize for a work of history written or translated into English".
       The winner wil be announced 30 October.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       History prize shortlist: Wolfson Prize

       They've announced the shortlist for this year's Wolfson History Prize -- "the UK's most prestigious history writing prize".
       The winner will be announced on 2 December.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       'Nigerian Literature and the Postcolonial Perspective'

       At Princeton they're having an event: "dedicated to exploring how Nigerian postcolonial identity has been constructed via the stories that have succeeded independence" tonight, from 18:00 to 19:30, The Canon 65 Years Later: Nigerian Literature and the Postcolonial Perspective -- featuring Lola Shoneyin, Helon Habila, and Nnedi Okorafor.
       Should be interesting.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Gabriel's Moon review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of William Boyd's Gabriel's Moon.

       This is the first 'Gabriel Dax'-novel, which came out last year; the second one, The Predicament, just came out in the UK (with US publication to follow in November), which is why I wanted to check out the first in the series -- a fan of Boyd's early work, I haven't read anything by him in over a decade. But I don't see myself getting to this next installment anytime soon .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 30 September 2025)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2025 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links