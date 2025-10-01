the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 October 2025
1 October:
History prize shortlists: Cundill Prize - Wolfson Prize | 'Nigerian Literature and the Postcolonial Perspective' | Gabriel's Moon review
1 October 2025
- Wednesday
History prize shortlists: Cundill Prize - Wolfson Prize
'Nigerian Literature and the Postcolonial Perspective' | Gabriel's Moon review
History prize shortlist: Cundill Prize
They've announced the finalists for this year's Cundill History Prize -- "the world's leading prize for a work of history written or translated into English".
The winner wil be announced 30 October.
History prize shortlist: Wolfson Prize
They've announced the shortlist for this year's Wolfson History Prize -- "the UK's most prestigious history writing prize".
The winner will be announced on 2 December.
'Nigerian Literature and the Postcolonial Perspective'
At Princeton they're having an event: "dedicated to exploring how Nigerian postcolonial identity has been constructed via the stories that have succeeded independence" tonight, from 18:00 to 19:30, The Canon 65 Years Later: Nigerian Literature and the Postcolonial Perspective -- featuring Lola Shoneyin, Helon Habila, and Nnedi Okorafor.
Should be interesting.
Gabriel's Moon review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of William Boyd's Gabriel's Moon.
This is the first 'Gabriel Dax'-novel, which came out last year; the second one, The Predicament, just came out in the UK (with US publication to follow in November), which is why I wanted to check out the first in the series -- a fan of Boyd's early work, I haven't read anything by him in over a decade.
But I don't see myself getting to this next installment anytime soon .....
