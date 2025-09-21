the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

Bluesky

to e-mail us:

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 September 2025

21 September: Kiran Desai profile | 'Calvino and the machines'


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 September 2025 - Sunday

Kiran Desai profile | 'Calvino and the machines'

       Kiran Desai profile

       In The Guardian Sophie McBain profiles the The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny-author Kiran Desai: ‘I never thought it would happen in the US’.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       'Calvino and the machines'

       At Engelsberg Ideas Alexander Lee suggests that 'Italo Calvino's 'literature machine' is a prescient vision of the perils and promise of artificial intelligence', in Calvino and the machines.
       Interesting the observation:
Given enough time, any ‘electronic brain’ will combine and recombine words until it too happens upon something that stirs something unexpected in the reader, something which evokes feelings of discomfort and dread. But the key figure here is the reader -- not the machine.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 September 2025)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2025 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links