the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 September 2025
21 September:
Kiran Desai profile | 'Calvino and the machines'
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 September 2025
- Sunday
Kiran Desai profile | 'Calvino and the machines'
Kiran Desai profile
In The Guardian Sophie McBain profiles the The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny-author Kiran Desai: ‘I never thought it would happen in the US’.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
'Calvino and the machines'
At Engelsberg Ideas Alexander Lee suggests that 'Italo Calvino's 'literature machine' is a prescient vision of the perils and promise of artificial intelligence', in Calvino and the machines.
Interesting the observation:
Given enough time, any ‘electronic brain’ will combine and recombine words until it too happens upon something that stirs something unexpected in the reader, something which evokes feelings of discomfort and dread.
But the key figure here is the reader -- not the machine.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 September 2025)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2025 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links