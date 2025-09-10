the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 September 2025
11 September:
Prix Jacques Delors finalists | LTI Korea profile | Hotlist 2025
11 September 2025
- Thursday
Prix Jacques Delors finalists | LTI Korea profile | Hotlist 2025
Prix Jacques Delors finalists
They've announced the three finalists for this year's prix Jacques Delors du livre européen, with works by Javier Cercas, Carlo Masala, and Judith Koelemeijer left in the running.
The winner will be announced 25 November, with the prize to be awarded on 10 December.
M.A.Orthofer)
LTI Korea profile
At The Korea Times Kim Se-jeong profiles the Literature Translation Institute of Korea (South Korea, that is), in LTI Korea connects Korean literature, global publishers.
M.A.Orthofer)
Hotlist 2025
The German Hotlist is an award for which every German-language independent publishing house can submit one title; 184 did this year, and they've now announced the ten finalists for ths year's prize.
Seven of the works are books in translation -- whereby the one I'm most curious about is Béla Rothenbühler's Polyphon Pervers -- see also the Voland & Quist publicity page --, translated from the Luzerndeutsch (Lozäärntüütsch).
M.A.Orthofer)
