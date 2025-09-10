the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

11 September 2025

11 September: Prix Jacques Delors finalists | LTI Korea profile | Hotlist 2025


11 September 2025 - Thursday

Prix Jacques Delors finalists | LTI Korea profile | Hotlist 2025

       Prix Jacques Delors finalists

       They've announced the three finalists for this year's prix Jacques Delors du livre européen, with works by Javier Cercas, Carlo Masala, and Judith Koelemeijer left in the running.
       The winner will be announced 25 November, with the prize to be awarded on 10 December.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       LTI Korea profile

       At The Korea Times Kim Se-jeong profiles the Literature Translation Institute of Korea (South Korea, that is), in LTI Korea connects Korean literature, global publishers.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Hotlist 2025

       The German Hotlist is an award for which every German-language independent publishing house can submit one title; 184 did this year, and they've now announced the ten finalists for ths year's prize.
       Seven of the works are books in translation -- whereby the one I'm most curious about is Béla Rothenbühler's Polyphon Pervers -- see also the Voland & Quist publicity page --, translated from the Luzerndeutsch (Lozäärntüütsch).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


