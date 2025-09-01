the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

1 September 2025

1 September: R.F.Kuang 'By the book' | Literature and loss


1 September 2025 - Monday

R.F.Kuang 'By the book' | Literature and loss

       R.F.Kuang 'By the book'

       The 'By the book'-column in this week's The Guardian is Katabasis-author Rebecca F Kuang: ‘A Tale of Two Cities is deeply silly camp – I love it !’
       Among her responses:
It also took me a while to find the charm in Victor Hugo's bloviating.

       Literature and loss

       In The Telegraph (India) Debnita Chakravarti writes about how: 'Literature homes the dissonant narratives that are stopped from entering through the archways of history. Jaunt and jubilation must come back to nest in the bleak reality of their terms and costs', in Glorious Loss.
       She suggests that the: "Bengali psyche seems to have a situationship with the concept of defeat", as: "Very few communities may be called bedonabilashi -- luxuriating in loss -- with more aptness".

