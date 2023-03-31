the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 - 2 April 2023

1 April: Syl Cheney-Coker Q & A | Die Krise der Narration review
2 April: New Kawakami Mieko novel

go to weblog

return to main archive


2 April 2023 - Sunday

New Kawakami Mieko novel

       New Kawakami Mieko novel

       In The Japan Times Thu-Huong Ha writes about 600 pages all at once: What readers are saying about Mieko Kawakami's new novel.
       The novel is 黄色い家 ('The Yellow House'; see also the Chuko publicity page) -- and:
The book is indeed a page-turner, being billed as noir and mystery, filled with rapidly paced dialogue instead of the long, dense sentences characteristic of the author.
       English-speaking readers will have to wait a while: "The English release of Sisters in Yellow is scheduled for 2025"

       (I'm not quite sure why it's being called Sisters in Yellow -- on the cover of the Japanese edition as well; the Japanese title is 黄色い家, and '家' definitely means 'house' and not 'sisters', so .....)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


1 April 2023 - Saturday

Syl Cheney-Coker Q & A | Die Krise der Narration review

       Syl Cheney-Coker Q & A

       Good to see a Q & A with the author by George Salis at The Collidescope, Let the Dead Man Go: An Exclusive Interview with Syl Cheney-Coker.
       His most recent novel, Sacred River, is under review at the complete review -- and both it and the author deserve considerably more attention.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Die Krise der Narration review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Byung-Chul Han's latest, Die Krise der Narration.

       I've been meaning to get to some of his works -- and I'll try to cover one of the (many) works available in English soon/next.

       This came out in the lovely Matthes & Seitz Berlin Fröhliche Wissenschaft-series -- truly (shirt-)pocket-sized little volumes -- like the wonderful Prickly Paradigm Press pamphlets.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 31 March 2023)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2023 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links