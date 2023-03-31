the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 - 2 April 2023
1 April:
Syl Cheney-Coker Q & A | Die Krise der Narration review
2 April:
New Kawakami Mieko novel
2 April 2023
- Sunday
New Kawakami Mieko novel
New Kawakami Mieko novel
In The Japan Times Thu-Huong Ha writes about 600 pages all at once: What readers are saying about Mieko Kawakami's new novel.
The novel is 黄色い家 ('The Yellow House'; see also the Chuko publicity page) -- and:
The book is indeed a page-turner, being billed as noir and mystery, filled with rapidly paced dialogue instead of the long, dense sentences characteristic of the author.
English-speaking readers will have to wait a while: "The English release of Sisters in Yellow is scheduled for 2025"
(I'm not quite sure why it's being called Sisters in Yellow -- on the cover of the Japanese edition as well; the Japanese title is 黄色い家, and '家' definitely means 'house' and not 'sisters', so .....)
M.A.Orthofer)
1 April 2023
- Saturday
Syl Cheney-Coker Q & A | Die Krise der Narration review
Syl Cheney-Coker Q & A
Good to see a Q & A with the author by George Salis at The Collidescope, Let the Dead Man Go: An Exclusive Interview with Syl Cheney-Coker.
His most recent novel, Sacred River, is under review at the complete review -- and both it and the author deserve considerably more attention.
M.A.Orthofer)
Die Krise der Narration review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Byung-Chul Han's latest, Die Krise der Narration.
I've been meaning to get to some of his works -- and I'll try to cover one of the (many) works available in English soon/next.
This came out in the lovely Matthes & Seitz Berlin Fröhliche Wissenschaft-series -- truly (shirt-)pocket-sized little volumes -- like the wonderful Prickly Paradigm Press pamphlets.
M.A.Orthofer)
