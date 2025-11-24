

the complete review - fiction

The Four Deaths

and One Resurrection

of Fyodor Mikhailovich



by

Zoran Živković



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Serbian title: Четири смрти и једно васкрсење Фјодора Михајловича

Translated by Randall A. Major

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : typically creative turns -- here playing off of Dostoevsky -- from Živković

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Washington Post . 7/6/2024 Michael Dirda

From the Reviews :

"All these jeux d’esprits are entertaining but relatively uncomplicated, especially when compared with Zivkovic at his head-spinning best (for that try Impossible Stories)." - Michael Dirda, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Fyodor Mikhailovich(s) of this volume -- which consists of a quartet of stories, each featuring (at least) one -- are none other than Dostoevsky himself -- or at least variations on the author, Zoran Živković drawing on the great Russian writer's work, the image we have of the master, and biographical detail in playfully imagining some unusual scenarios for him. Živković makes considerable effort to stay 'true' to the master -- even as the stories find Dostoevksy in some extraordinary situations.

'The Park' plays off The Double -- "Wait, this is just like my novelette -- The Double", (a) Fyodor Mikhailovich realizes --, but turns what turns out to be more than just doubling into something rather different, finding that: "there is only one Fyodor Mikhailovich in this world. But this is not the only world"

In 'The Restaurant Car', a man has died on a train -- yes, poor Fyodor Mikhailovich -- and an Inspector is now on board, questioning eight of the passengers. It's not even clear that a crime has been committed: the dead man seems to have simply had a heart attack over his dinner. But the dead man was: "the Fyodor Mikhailovich" and, as the Inspector realizes, the eight people being questioned knew him: they are all characters from his novels. The Inspector confronts them: "You didn't gather here by accident. This was all carefully calculated". And, as it turns out, there are motives galore .....

'The Psychiatrist's Office' has Fyodor Mikhailovich -- or at least a simulacrum, a re-constituted e-version of the original thing -- on the couch. But, hey, as he -- it ? -- notes:

In every way possible, I am Fyodor Mikhailovich, except I'm not made of flesh and blood. I have his personality, his memories, his gift for writing. It is of absolutely no consequence whether I am of natural or artificial origin.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 November 2025

- Return to top of the page -

:

Cadmus Press publicity page

Official site

Interview at Dalkey Archive Press

Interview at infinity plus

Interview at Strange Horizons

Interview at World Literature Today

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Zoran Živković was born in Belgrade in 1948.

- Return to top of the page -