The Four Deaths
B : typically creative turns -- here playing off of Dostoevsky -- from Živković
The Fyodor Mikhailovich(s) of this volume -- which consists of a quartet of stories, each featuring (at least) one -- are none other than Dostoevsky himself -- or at least variations on the author, Zoran Živković drawing on the great Russian writer's work, the image we have of the master, and biographical detail in playfully imagining some unusual scenarios for him.
Živković makes considerable effort to stay 'true' to the master -- even as the stories find Dostoevksy in some extraordinary situations.
In every way possible, I am Fyodor Mikhailovich, except I'm not made of flesh and blood. I have his personality, his memories, his gift for writing. It is of absolutely no consequence whether I am of natural or artificial origin.Calling himself 'F.M.D 21' -- to differentiate himself from the long-dead original, 'F.M.D. 19' -- he's been bought by the Stellovsky family (who specialize in publishing books by 'artificial writers') and is excited about his prospects: "Finally I can start working". Except that times and expectations have changed, and the Stellovskies have quite a few things in mind, beginning with F.M.D. 21 reworking F.M.D. 19's stuff -- cutting it down to size, for one, and changing aspects of the novels. So, for example: "The Idiot is now also a detective novel" (indeed, part of a whole series of 'The Further Adventures of Inspector Myshkin', with: "as many as twenty-nine sequels") -- as: "Those are the only books that sell". (Unsurprisingly, the Stellovskies are related to F.M.D. 19's own publisher from back in the day -- they are his great-great-grandchildren --, Fyodor Timofeyevich Stellovsky, with whom he: "has such bad times".)
Still, F.M.D 21 seems raring to go, to tailor those dusty old volumes to modern politically-correct demands and change lots of the fundamentals -- so why the session with the psychiatrist ? Well, all things considered, it's not all as straightforward as that, and there is something he wants from her .....
The final story, 'The Turkish Bath', features the actual Dostoevsky and is set in Wiesbaden in 1871, describing the night of his last gambling spree. He's lost all his money and is despairing; on his way back to his hotel he stops at a bathhouse. It seems to be deserted, but in the thick fog he finds a conversation partner -- a voice at least, even if he can't make the figure out in the dense mist. The figure addresses Fyodor Mikhailovich in Russian -- and demonstrates intimate knowledge with Fyodor Mikhailovich's work and life. Even the work he hasn't written yet ..... It's a kind of intervention -- and obviously one that was successful.
It all makes for a fun little collection -- a nice homage to Dostoevsky (among others), with some fun riffs on writing in general; a good little entertainment.
- M.A.Orthofer, 24 November 2025
Zoran Živković was born in Belgrade in 1948.
