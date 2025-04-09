|
Adventures of Max Spitzkopf
Adventures of Max Spitzkopf collects fifteen adventures of: "the legendary, top-secret private eye, the King of Detectives, Max Spitzkopf of Vienna", as the soon-to-be (falsely accused) prime suspect in the first case recommends him to his employer, summing up:
Everyone calls him ‘the Viennese Sherlock Holmes.’ He heads the famous Viennese detective bureau Blitz — ‘lightning.’ The largest bureau of its kind anywhere in the world. He’s cracked hundreds of these sorts of cases, which even the police in the big city couldn’t begin to figure out. And he does his work with the utmost skill and authority. He’s never been dealt a case too difficult for him to crack. He has deputies posted in every major city. He’s known everywhere. He’s bold as a lion and takes the wildest risks. No, he doesn’t shy away from even the most fearsome dangers if it takes conquering them to uncover a clue.Spitzkopf is a single-minded enthusiast, always dealing with investigations or preparing to; we learn nothing of any private life he might have. He lives for his work and, as he admits (or boasts):
I don't need to rest. It is only in my work that I find diversion, that I find pleasure. Only in my exertive and exhilarating work !The master-detective is hands-on, and while he apparently has many underlings he mostly relies on one sidekick, trusty Hermann Fuchs, with Julius Haupt and Spitzkopf's "youngest assistant, Leon Fein", called upon for when additional back-up is necessary. The authorities are mostly fans -- one police chief raves how: "When Master Spitzkopf takes on a case, it's bound to get cracked", though at the Ministry of War they're less welcoming of his involvement -- and Spitzkopf works together well with them -- even if, while he claims: "I always need the help of the police when I carry out an investigation" it's mostly just for information, and then to mop up matters after Spitzkopf has handed over the bad guys (and gals).
As Spitzkopf explains: "My method is always to take the most important steps before anyone knows I’m on the case." -- or, as his assistant elaborates:
“Our system has always been to undertake everything ourselves,” answered Fuchs, “before anyone knows that we’re on the scene.This means that they generally arrive on the scene incognito -- and often in disguise; in 'A Mysterious Murder' Spitzkopf goes to watch a court-trial in: "a gray wig, an old-fashioned ladies’ hat, a dress of similar vintage, and a broad jacket, setting a pair of blue-tinted glasses over his eyes. He looked like a poor old woman, supporting herself with a roughhewn cane" (and, indeed, he often dresses up as a woman -- or whatever else he feels is necessary to blend in or go unnoticed). Spitzkopf always travels with: "two loaded revolvers, a ring of lockpicks and skeleton keys, an electric torch, and a few other necessities", and with these he picks many a lock and shines a light on many dark spaces along the way. Spitzkopf also pulls and points his revolver(s) often enough, while the also-armed assistant Fuchs sometimes thinks the better of doing the same, finding himself in positions where he doesn't want to attract the attention using one would (including in 'The Blood Libel' where he's tossed into police lockup -- apparently without being frisked first ...).
Spitzkopf and Fuchs often split up as they pursue a case -- with Spitzkopf then often having to help his assistant out of some jam after he's missed the latest rendezvous. While they try not to attract the criminals' attentions, the evil-doers are often suspicious of them -- and Fuchs, especially, suffers for it on quite a few occasions.
Spitzkopf has a nose for when someone has been falsely accused -- as happens frequently here --, though at least Kreppel has his assistant call him out on relying so on his instincts in the case of 'The Spy', where Spitzkopf is certain a lieutenant is innocent of the serious charges against him, even before he knows anything more about the case than what's presented in some summary newspaper articles:
“You couldn’t possibly know that already !” Fuchs interrupted. “The newspaper accounts are so unclear that we don’t even have a clear picture yet of what has taken place, let alone what sorts of evidence they’ve got on the lieutenant.”(Needless to say, Spitzkopf is right about the lieutenant -- and, of course, proves his innocence.)
Somewhat conveniently, too, the criminals accept when they've been bested and eventually don't even try to profess any innocence; pretty much inevitably, once in the hands of the authorities: "The criminals were interrogated and found they could do nothing besides confess to everything". And, of course, then they get the severe sentences they deserve.
Interestingly, while Spitzkopf solves all the crimes, the resolutions are not always entirely happy. In 'The Child Murderess' he is hired by a desperate young mother who had put her young illegitimate child in what she thought was someone's care, only to find out that she had been fooled, and is left without any means of finding her precious missing child; Spitzkopf cracks the (horrific, as the title suggests) case -- but, well, by the time they catch the villain: "the boy had already been lying in the dark cellar for eight days, strangled to death". 'The Bride on Holiday' also features a missing girl -- and here finding her isn't the main issue, as her: "lifeless body washed ashore" early on already, so it's only a question of finding out whodunnit ..... And 'The Blood Libel', set in a Galician shtetl, also features a missing child -- that of the Christian Mrs. Kulczycka, with the rumor quickly spreading that the child was taken by the local Jews: "because they need it for their Passover, Christian children's blood". Violence breaks out -- a pogrom -- and there's reason to fear even worse, even as the Jewish delegates know the rumors are false; indeed:
They were sure, of course, that the entire story was manufactured out of whole cloth, that the child of Mrs. Kulczycka, the priest’s sister, was probably still living and most likely had been hidden somewhere in order to incite the murderous rabble against the Jews. They also figured that the whole story originated with the priest, who would have convinced his sister to take it up and then worked up his flock into a fever over it, setting the parishioners upon their Jewish neighbors.They're -- mostly -- right, and someone realizes: "in such knotty situations as this, only Spitzkopf could help", but even before he is summoned, Spitzkopf is on his way to fight for justice and the truth. (Indeed, as he boasts at another point: "I never wait to be summoned. If it's possible, I do all I can to rescue unfortunate victims and to see that the guilty persons are punished" -- though, in fact, frequently he only takes up cases after someone comes to him pleading that he do so.) Spitzkopf figures it all out, of course, -- but as to the missing girl, well, "that fine lady Kulczycka" had her reasons for wanting everyone to believe that the child had been taken and killed ..... (Several of the stories deal with antisemitism, but here it is at its most virulent and horrific; more generally, it's of the rabble-rousing-but-to-limited-effect sort, as in 'The Spy' in which a Jewish officer is accused of stealing military plans; here: "The antisemitic press got all stewed up over the case, made a real tzimmes out of it. One of them published an article with the headline AN AUSTRIAN DREYFUSS" -- but it's basically just noxious bark rather than real bite.)
Headquartered in Vienna, many of the cases Spitzkopf deals with take place there, but he also travels quite widely -- several times to Galicia, for example, but there are even excursions to Constantinople and Monte Carlo. There's some local color -- dingy criminal hangouts are a favorite -- but the stories are more action-focused. There's a good deal of traveling and following, on foot as well as via many other conveyances; disguises figure very prominently -- though the bad guys often are suspicious of Spitzkopf and Fuchs regardless of how well they have disguised themselves. A favorite ruse is also to lie slumped over a table pretending to be out cold drunk while the criminals spill their secrets.
There's often not that much mystery about what is going on -- the title of the first story, 'Kidnapped for Conversion', sums up what has taken place, even if the distraught father doesn't understand that that's what happened to his daughter until Spitzkopf is on the case; several other story-titles similarly reveal the gist. (The forced conversion of Jews crops up several times -- so also then in 'The Missionary' -- though of course they always remain true to the faith, even when they are abominably treated.)
A nice touch in this volume is that each story opens with a facsimile of the corresponding original pamphlet cover-page -- though the illustrations sometimes also give away some of the story-highlights, as in 'The Secrets of a Millionaire', where the picture-caption reads: "'Not so fast !' Spitzkopf roared as he crawled out of the fireplace, 'or I'll shoot you down like the vicious curs that you are !'"
The mix of criminals and crimes, high and low, is quite impressive, though in the space of these short stories there's little room for much real character development; only a few of the criminals and their crimes are explored in more interesting depth. The criminals are, however, consistently remarkably evil ..... The reliance on disguises and fake identities, and Spitzkopf's habit of working in tandem but split up from Fuchs -- and one or the other getting whacked on the head and put out of commission at some point, all do wear a bit thin, but Kreppel does manage a decent variety to all the cases for almost the entire collection. It's only in the end that he seems to run a little out of steam: in the penultimate story, 'The Missionary', Spitzkopf gives chase in trying to wrap up the case, telling Fuchs:
I’ve got to go and catch that old mangy dog who just hightailed it out of here.”That seems a bit too lazy and easy -- as does part of the resolution of the final tale, 'Lady Luckless', in which a baroness has been led astray by being hypnotized. Conveniently, then, when the bad guy is shot down by Spitzkopf the baroness is freed from his spell, since ... uh: "When a hypnotist dies, his hypnosis loses all its power" .....
Lively and quick, these stories are a bit simple, but still have a pulpish appeal. Spitzkopf is a man of action, always looking to do right: even after he's been knocked out badly and really should get some bed-rest he insists: "Now is the time for me to stop resting and start restoring -- restoring justice to Vienna, that is" but there's not much moralizing and the like here, with good and evil clearly presented as very black and white, and Spitzkopf always leaping into the thick of things to see that things are set right (or at least as right as they can be, given the circumstances).
Kreppel's lively tone and quick-fire presentation speed things along, and Mikhl Yashinsky's use of catchy idioms seems to reflect the feel of the original well. Amusing, too, is the very occasional use of Yiddishisms in the translation, as when Fuchs disguises himself and presents himself as someone from the hinterlands:
“Nu, nu, I’m called Yerukhem Grünzweig,” said Fuchs, “and I am commink from Boyberik. I spent de best years of mayn life in the study house, but now I’m tirink of det world, and I’d like to go off to study at de goyishe uniwersities. But I don’t got even a kopeck for all det, so I’m commink here to Vienna, vere I am vishink dey’ll give a poor bocher a bisele gelt for me to achieve mayn sveet dream.”Though some of the elements are very dark and there is some ugly violence (along with the comes-across-as-more-cartoonish constant bopping of people on the head), Adventures of Max Spitzkopf is more YA than adult fiction, but the stories are done well enough to appeal and entertain all readers; they're unusual and interesting enough -- and exciting enough, even in their predictability -- that they shouldn't be dismissed as disposable pulp. It's certainly good to see them collected and presented in English like this -- a neat little (re)discovery.
- M.A.Orthofer, 10 Deccember 2025
Galician-born Jonas Kreppel (יונה קרעפּעל) worked for the Austrian government and published extensively. He lived 1874 to 1940.
