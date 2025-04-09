Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Adventures of Max Spitzkopf



Jonas Kreppel



The Yiddish Sherlock Holmes

Yiddish title: מאקס שפיצקאפף דער קעניג פון די דעטעקטיווס :‏ ‏דער וויענער שערלאק האלמעס

Originally published as fifteen separate pamphlets

Translated and with an Introduction by Mikhl Yashinsky

Our Assessment:



B+ : a fun and nicely varied collection

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Kirkus Reviews . 9/4/2025 .

From the Reviews :

"Spitzkopf's sleuthing methods sometimes rely more on gut feelings than deduction, but Kreppel's keen sense of melodrama keeps the stories humming (.....) Wide-ranging, offbeat mystery tales -- a valuable addition to Yiddish literature in translation." - Kirkus Reviews

The complete review 's Review :

Adventures of Max Spitzkopf collects fifteen adventures of: "the legendary, top-secret private eye, the King of Detectives, Max Spitzkopf of Vienna", as the soon-to-be (falsely accused) prime suspect in the first case recommends him to his employer, summing up:

Everyone calls him ‘the Viennese Sherlock Holmes.’ He heads the famous Viennese detective bureau Blitz — ‘lightning.’ The largest bureau of its kind anywhere in the world. He’s cracked hundreds of these sorts of cases, which even the police in the big city couldn’t begin to figure out. And he does his work with the utmost skill and authority. He’s never been dealt a case too difficult for him to crack. He has deputies posted in every major city. He’s known everywhere. He’s bold as a lion and takes the wildest risks. No, he doesn’t shy away from even the most fearsome dangers if it takes conquering them to uncover a clue.

I don't need to rest. It is only in my work that I find diversion, that I find pleasure. Only in my exertive and exhilarating work !

“Our system has always been to undertake everything ourselves,” answered Fuchs, “before anyone knows that we’re on the scene.

“You couldn’t possibly know that already !” Fuchs interrupted. “The newspaper accounts are so unclear that we don’t even have a clear picture yet of what has taken place, let alone what sorts of evidence they’ve got on the lieutenant.”

“Still,” Spitzkopf asserted, “I would put my money on Silbermann being innocent. And what’s more — I hope to prove his innocence myself.”

They were sure, of course, that the entire story was manufactured out of whole cloth, that the child of Mrs. Kulczycka, the priest’s sister, was probably still living and most likely had been hidden somewhere in order to incite the murderous rabble against the Jews. They also figured that the whole story originated with the priest, who would have convinced his sister to take it up and then worked up his flock into a fever over it, setting the parishioners upon their Jewish neighbors.

Their only possible salvation was this: to find out where the child of that fine lady Kulczycka was hidden. But when and how could they ever do that ?

I’ve got to go and catch that old mangy dog who just hightailed it out of here.”

And with that he dashed out into the street. Just as he did a tramcar came rattling toward him and he jumped on, intending to make his way as quickly as possible to the nearest precinct, where he could enlist the help of the local police in sniffing out the runaway.

But the tram rattled on for only a few minutes until it came to a dead stop. A corpse lay on the tracks. The mysterious man bent down beside the conductor and easily identified the body -- it was the man he was looking for. He no longer had to pursue him.

“Nu, nu, I’m called Yerukhem Grünzweig,” said Fuchs, “and I am commink from Boyberik. I spent de best years of mayn life in the study house, but now I’m tirink of det world, and I’d like to go off to study at de goyishe uniwersities. But I don’t got even a kopeck for all det, so I’m commink here to Vienna, vere I am vishink dey’ll give a poor bocher a bisele gelt for me to achieve mayn sveet dream.”

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 Deccember 2025

About the Author :

Galician-born Jonas Kreppel (יונה קרעפּעל) worked for the Austrian government and published extensively. He lived 1874 to 1940.

