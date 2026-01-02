Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Both the Capuchin Classics and the HarperPerennial editions of The Cabala have a Foreword by Penelope Niven

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Harper's . 12/2012 Michael Dirda The NY Times Book Rev. . 9/5/1926 . The Spectator . 29/10/2012 Steven Mcgregor Sunday Times . 2/1/1927 . The Times . 9/8/1969 .

From the Reviews :

"His first novel, The Cabala , is packed with aphorisms, sardonic observations, and the kind of subtle wit we usually associate with the English comic fiction of the 1920s, in particular with such books as Ronald Firbank’s Vainglory , Aldous Huxley’s Crome Yellow , and Evelyn Waugh’s Decline and Fall , as well as that slightly earlier model and masterpiece, Norman Douglas’s South Wind . (...) The Cabala , in particular, deserves to be better known, in part for its deliciously worldly prose. The book, in which a young American observes the love lives and daydreams of a circle of decadent and religious cosmopolitans in Rome, displays a slightly brittle, polished French manner -- perhaps overpolished and even bookish at times. Yet the precisely engineered syntax of its sentences, combined with its striking similes and elegant diction, contrive to make it quite palatable" - Michael Dirda, Harper's





" The Cabala , the work of a young author, has a good deal of body in it, and shows distinct promise. (...) It is good writing, with some deft touches." - Sunday Times





The complete review 's Review :

The narrator of The Cabala is a young American who has come to Rome to study (as Wilder had, dedicating the novel: "To my friends at the American Academy in Rome, 1920-1921"), and begins with his arrival in the city. Americans abroad did well in this time shortly after the end of the First World War, and he soon settles in a five-room apartment in an old palace and has installed a cook.

He arrives in the company of friend James Blair (who had completed: "six years of classical studies at Harvard" and now goes about: "filling immense notebooks with his observations and theories"), who makes him aware of -- and recommends he get to know -- the Cabala. The members are rich and influential, and: "Fierce intellectual snobs" -- and:

The chief thing about them is that they hate what's recent. They spend their time insulting new titles and new fortunes and new ideas. In lots of ways they're medieval. Just in their appearance for one thing. And in their ideas.

Why read me at all ? he cried in mock grief. There are too many books in the world already. Let us read no more, my son. Let us seek out some congenial friends. Let us sit about a table (well-spread, pardi !) and talk of our church and our king and perhaps of Virgil.

Like some panic-stricken white mouse in the trap of a psychologist's experiment she had been seeking her ends by the primitive rules of trial and error, only to learn that at the last one is too bruised by the mistakes to enjoy the successes. The exquisite and fragile mechanism of her temperament had not been able to stand the strain laid upon it, the double exhaustion of inspiration and woe; and the lovely being was already slightly mad. She grew daily more light-headed and could be caught from time to time in moods that were variously foolish and pathetic. But her deepest wound was still to come.

At times his scholarship resembled panic; he acted as though he feared that raising his eyes from the page he-would view the world, or his share in the world, dissolving in ruin. His endless pursuit of facts (which had no fruit in published work and brought no intrinsic esthetic pleasure) was not so much the will to do something as it was the will to escape something else. One man's release lies in dreams, another's in facts.

I think she would have been very happy as a servant; she would have understood the role, have seen beauty in it, and if her position had been full of humiliation and trials it would have deeply nourished her. Sainthood is impossible without obstacles and she never could find any. She had heard over and over again of the sins of pride and doubt and anger, but never having felt even the faintest twinge she had passed through the earlier stages of the spiritual life in utter bewilderment. She felt sure that she was a wicked sinful woman, but did not know how to go about her own reform.

None of my friends had ever seen the manuscript (even I was surprised to come upon it every now and then at the bottom of my trunk), but it was treated with enormous respect.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 January 2026

