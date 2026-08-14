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Hollywood and LeVine
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Our Assessment:
B : solid Chandler-imitation, with the Red Scare approaching
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
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The complete review's Review:
Author Andrew Bergman introduced his New York PI Jack LeVine in The Big Kiss-Off of 1944; here, in the second installment of the series, three years have passed -- good years, business-wise, with so many of the returning soldiers hiring: "shamuses, strictly on the q.t., to find out what their little women had been doing to keep busy during the big war", but things are now slowing down.
Conveniently, then, a college classmate of LeVine's, twice Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Walter Adrian, comes to town and wants to hire Bergman.
Despite his success, Adrian is having problems with the negotiations over renewing his contract at Warner -- and, beyond that: "It's hints, rumors, feelings that I get": something is wrong.
But he was so obviously scared and such a pigeon for anybody with an angle that I knew I had to climb in the boat with him, leaky as it might be.So the NY PI heads to Hollywood -- where he can correct people on the pronunciation of his name (they tend to 'Levine' (presumably: "Lev-een')) by explaining:
"It's LeVine," I told him. "Like Hollywood and Vine."Of course, there's some culture shock -- "It was a foreign land" -- but soon enough LeVine is also in more familiar territory, investigating murder. (The first one is meant to look like a suicide, but from the beginning he's not convinced.)
Walter's Communist Party affiliations are clearly part of what's behind whatever is going on here -- and others in his Communist-sympathizing circle are also possibly in danger. Soon enough, LeVine comes across a young congressman who is sniffing around here, preparing for the hearings planned by the House Un-American Activities Committee, certain that there are a lot of bad (read: red) apples here in Hollywood that pose a great danger to the American way.
There's also a woman to help LeVine takes his mind off things for a while -- except that she is among those in the gravest danger. (The speed with which this affair gets going seems a bit ... inappropriate, but otherwise it mostly works; it also allows Bergman to write a rather extended and detailed sex-scene). The good he gets early on -- "Let it be, LeVine. Don't get into a mess" -- ios good and sensible, but he simply can't walk away.
It comes to a dramatic show-down, LeVine trying desperately to save his lady in great distress -- with him getting a big assist from none less than Humphrey Bogart. It's a bit over the top, but makes for a decent climax -- with LeVine then slowly making his way back to New York by train.
Like the first volume in the series, Hollywood and LeVine is decent imitation Chandler, and the case rubs nicely on the rising Red Scare and how the authorities approached that. The name-dropping adds a bit of fun, as LeVine gets to rub shoulders -- well, brush shoulders, in passing as he rushes around ("'Hey, Mister,' he said amiably. 'Where's the fire ?'" -- but LeVine doesn't even have time to respond to Henry Fonda) --, with only two (Bogart and the congressman) really getting in on any of the action. There's a humorous touch, too, but overall Bergman, like LeVine, takes the whole thing pretty seriously. The reasoning behind the crimes -- at least the murders, if not the bigger witch-hunt -- is a bit far-fetched, but it'll do, too.
A perfectly fine little noirish period-piece about that time and milieu.
- M.A.Orthofer, 14 August 2026
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American author and screenwriter Andrew Bergman was born in 1945.
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© 2026 the complete review