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the complete review - fiction

Hollywood and LeVine



by

Andrew Bergman



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The second in the series of Jack LeVine novels

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Our Assessment:



B : solid Chandler-imitation, with the Red Scare approaching

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times . 4/9/1975 Richard R. Lingeman The NY Times Book Rev. . 7/9/1975 Newgate Callendar Sunday Times . 16/5/1976 .

From the Reviews :

"It's a good premise, and I like Bergman's idea of bringing back the forties private eye and his sense of humor; if the dialogue doesn't snap and crackle, as did Chandler's, it at least pops. But still a lot more could have been done with plot and atmosphere, and the result is somewhat thin chicken soup, which is no kind of soup for a Jewish private eye to find himself in." - Richard R. Lingeman, The New York Times





"If all this seems terribly forced and contrived, it isn't. Bergman has a flip, easy style, and Hollywood and LeVine goes along with even more confidence and flair than was evident in The Big Kiss-Off of 1944. Jack LeVine may be a composite of the private-eye species, but he has a mind of his own and is infinitely easier to take than most of his confreres." - Newgate Callendar, The New York Times Book Review





goes along with even more confidence and flair than was evident in The Big Kiss-Off of 1944. Jack LeVine may be a composite of the private-eye species, but he has a mind of his own and is infinitely easier to take than most of his confreres." - "Vastly entertaining, but not without its sober side." - Sunday Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

Author Andrew Bergman introduced his New York PI Jack LeVine in The Big Kiss-Off of 1944; here, in the second installment of the series, three years have passed -- good years, business-wise, with so many of the returning soldiers hiring: "shamuses, strictly on the q.t., to find out what their little women had been doing to keep busy during the big war", but things are now slowing down. Conveniently, then, a college classmate of LeVine's, twice Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Walter Adrian, comes to town and wants to hire Bergman. Despite his success, Adrian is having problems with the negotiations over renewing his contract at Warner -- and, beyond that: "It's hints, rumors, feelings that I get": something is wrong.

Adrian offers to fly LeVine out to California and pay good money for a ten-day investigation, and LeVine sighs, seeing:

But he was so obviously scared and such a pigeon for anybody with an angle that I knew I had to climb in the boat with him, leaky as it might be.

"It's LeVine," I told him. "Like Hollywood and Vine."

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 August 2026

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:

Mysterious Press publicity page

Gallimard publicity page

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About the Author :

American author and screenwriter Andrew Bergman was born in 1945.

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