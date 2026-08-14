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the complete review - fiction

The Big Kiss-Off of 1944



by

Andrew Bergman



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

A Jack LeVine Mystery

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Our Assessment:



B : decent imitation Chandler, using and presenting the period well

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 31/3/1974 Newgate Callendar

From the Reviews :

"Bergman, a child of our times, has the kind of social conscience that Hammett & Co. did not bother much about, and in Kiss‐Off there are some sharp details about the military and their crazy ideas. If nothing else, there is one original plot idea at the end of Kiss‐Off that redeems most of the conventionalities in the book." - Newgate Callendar, The New York Times Book Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

The Big Kiss-Off of 1944 is narrated by: "Jack LeVine, born Jacob Levine on Orchard Street in 1906, and I'm a private investigator operating out of New York City". It's 1944, and the Second World War is going well for the Allies -- though it features in LeVine's life pretty much only in the headlines he follows and watching the gimpy baseball players that fill the baseball rosters at the time, those unfit for military duty.

As LeVine puts it:

I was a basic model 1944 prole. Given plenty of beer and cigarettes, a sympathetic woman, the Yankees on a winning streak and poker at the end of my week, LeVine could be made happy. A simple man.

"You're walking on eggs, huh, LeVine ?"

"On eggs on a tightrope."

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 August 2026

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:

Mysterious Press publicity page

Gallimard publicity page

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

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About the Author :

American author and screenwriter Andrew Bergman was born in 1945.

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