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Fortress of the Forgotten Ones



by

Fahmida Riaz



general information | our review | links | about the author

Urdu title: قلعہ فراموشی

With an Introduction by the author

Translated by Sana R. Chaudhry

Armory Square Prize, 2024

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Our Assessment:



B : colorful presentation of a fascinating slice of history -- though more than Riaz can comfortably handle here

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Fortress of the Forgotten Ones is an historical novel, based on the real-life figure of Mazdak who lived around 500 AD in the Sasanian Empire (centered around what is now Iran but extending, at its height, considerably beyond Iran's present-day borders). As author Fahmida Riaz notes in her Introduction, very little is known about Mazdak -- but: "Since we were young, we had heard Mazdak's name regarded as the first socialist revolutionary in history".

Riaz also writes in her Introduction about her novel, that:

Alongside Mazdak's revolution, this story also became a tale of the origin of a culture and tradition from this region whose ancient roots spread far and wide in past centuries, and whose legacy continues in our present moment.

Today, there is such an abundance of grain in the capital that every citizen could eat his fill for a year. But where is it ? Locked away in the godowns of nobles and mobeds. Most of it will likely rot, or be sold off to the Romans.

Qobad may indeed be king, but it was the mobeds and nobles who were the kingmakers.

Farmers, craftsmen, miners ! You must stop looting immediately ! Plundering will only ensure that the powerful end up with al the property and grain. King Qobad's army is collecting grain in the official godowns. It will be delivered to your houses each month as needed.

To speak the names of those imprisoned in the fortress had always been strictly forbidden. This tactic proved so effective that their names had faded entirely from the memory of the people.

He had always held Aryan ideals in the highest regard. Lineage and wealth ! he thought resolutely. These ideals are the foundation of imperial grandeur. They impressed the authority of empire on the minds of the subjects.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 March 2026

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About the Author :

Pakistani author Fahmida Riaz (فہمیدہ ریاض) lived 1946 to 2018.

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