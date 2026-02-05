Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Broken Truths



by

Alessandro Robecchi



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Italian title: Le verità spezzate

Translated by Gregory Conti

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : fun multi-layered novel, and a nice tribute to Augusto De Angelis

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer il manifesto . 9/10/2024 Guido Caldiron

From the Reviews :

"Un’indagine nell’indagine, un giallo nel giallo, ma, soprattutto, un riconoscimento al valore della libertà e al potere della letteratura, sempre e comunque scomoda." - Guido Caldiron, il manifesto

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Broken Truths finds long-retired film director Manlio Parrini itching to make a movie again. He had walked away from directing almost thirty years earlier, after the worldwide success of his masterpiece, Broken Truths; at the time he had said: "It doesn't interest me anymore, it's a place with no truth". Now, in his mid-seventies, he's latched onto another idea -- "a film about the impossibility of being free".

Parrini wants to make a film about Augusto De Angelis (1888-1944), "the father of the Italian detective story", -- specifically:

the last part of the writer's life, the part of the detective novels, of Inspector De Vincenzi, the censorship, of his theorizing about the genre, his coming to terms, making compromises, of the notes from his publishers asking him for more prudence, to be more adaptable, until the final tragedy.

The novels, the series, the short stories. It had seemed to him a refuge, at first, a kind of port to dock in, a source of income, not excessive but sufficient, as long as you write, write, write.

It was not the biography of one man, it was the biography of a nation, and then also a metaphor for cultural work in this country. It was the whispering of "You can't do this," "It's not right," the dictatorship of "better not," to live in peace.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 February 2026

- Return to top of the page -

:

Other Press publicity page

Rizzoli publicity page

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Italian literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Italian author Alessandro Robecchi was born in 1960.

- Return to top of the page -