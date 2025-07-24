

The Man Who Died Seven Times



by

Nishizawa Yasuhiko



Japanese title: 七回死んだ男

Translated by Jesse Kirkwood

Our Assessment:



B- : fun idea, but doesn't do nearly enough with it

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 15/8/2025 Laura Wilson The Times . 21/11/2025 John Dugdale

From the Reviews :

"An ingenious and highly entertaining riff on the themes of time and chance" - Laura Wilson, The Guardian





"The blend of Agatha Christie and Groundhog Day (...) works a treat thanks to Yasuhiko Nishizawa cleverly varying the day’s script with each iteration." - John Dugdale, The Times

The complete review 's Review :

The Man Who Died Seven Times is narrated by sixteen-year-old high school student Hisataro Oba and has an elaborate (and far-fetched) premise: Hisataro regularly finds himself caught in what he calls: 'the Trap', where he finds himself reliving the same day -- exactly from midnight to midnight -- nine times before things right themselves and time continues normally. No one else notices the same day is repeating itself except for him -- and, of course, he can choose to act differently each time. He emphasizes that the Trap is a 'condition' rather than an 'ability': "I never know when it will affect me next", and: "there's no fixed pattern for how often it occurs. It might be as often as a dozen times in one month, or only once in eight weeks".

Unsurprisingly, The Man Who Died Seven Times is largely set on one of these days that he's doomed to repeat nine times, around New Years that he is celebrating with his mother, two brothers, two aunts, and two female cousins at his grandfather's mansion. The novel opens with the family finding grandpa dead -- murdered --, which is all the more shocking to Hisataro as he has already lived through this January second once and no murder occurred: the murder's: "non-occurrence was something I'd already established as fact. Yesterday -- or more precisely, on the 'first' 2nd of January --- nothing untoward had happened". Of course, he'll get to relive the same day seven more times, giving him ample opportunity to figure out -- or (re-)prevent ? -- the murder. Or things could get more complicated .....

Family history and dynamics play a big role here. Grandfather Reijiro Fuchigami was not a great father to his three daughters, and eldest daughter Kamiji -- Hisataro's mom -- and youngest daughter Haruna fled and started their own families as soon as they could, leaving daughter Kotono as the lone offspring to deal with dad; she is now forty-eight, still his main support, and still unmarried and childless. When they were growing up, Reijiro excelled only at: "drinking, gambling and philandering", but after the death of his wife (and departure of two of his daughters from the family fold) he suddenly has a streak of extraordinary luck which he has since parlayed into the very successful Edge Restaurant Group. Only in recent years have the Oba family (Hisataro's) and the Kanagae family (Haruna, with her husband and two daughters) made the annual pilgrimage to celebrate New Years with Reijiro -- so also this year. After all, he needs a proper heir -- someone for Kotono to adopt and to carry on the family business and line. The stakes are high -- and Reijiro lets everyone know that it's an open competition by revealing that he has gotten: "into the habit of rewriting my will on the 1st of January" each year -- and plans to do again this time, except that this will be the final time: this will will be the definitive one, determining who will get the big inheritance.

Both Kamiji and Haruna's husbands usually come along, but things have been going badly for them recently, so both didn't make the trip on this occasion; the twists of fate they have faced also leave their wives more desperate: for one of their children to be named the heir would be very welcome. But, as it turns out, the grandkids aren't the only ones in the running: there's also Ryuichi, Reijiro's assistant and driver, and Emi, Kotono's assistant -- both on site for the holidays as well -- who Reijiro is willing to consider .....

Living through the (first version of the) day when his grandfather is found dead, Hisataro figures:

I had another seven loops in which to fix things; surely it wouldn't hurt to try a variety of strategies. If one of them succeeded in saving Grandfather from his fate, I could simply repeat it for however many loops remained.

5. The Murder Happens

6. The Murder Happens Again

7. The Murder Happens ... Again

8. The Murder Keeps Happening

9. The Murder Won't Stop

So, the murder was the product not of 'fate', but of human intervention. Luckily, in my case, that intervention could be undone. And because it could be, I had a moral obligation to make sure it was. Which meant it was my responsibility to save Grandfather, after all.

loop after loop, I had refrained from asking the perpetrator directly about what they'd done. I couldn't bring myself to go up to members of my own family and say: I know you murdered Grandfather. Now come clean and tell me how and why you did it. It was just too emotionally daunting, even if I knew that the entire day was soon to be reset. All I could do was speculate.

My name is Hisataro Oba, but not many people actually call me that. 'Hisataro' is a fancy way of reading the characters and most people opt for the simpler 'Kyutaro' instead, which they combine with my last name to get 'Obakyu'. Which is fun. 'Obakyu' also happens to be the name of a character from a manga series that was popular in the sixties, one my generation has barely heard of, which means the older folks get to have a good chuckle at my expense, too.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 December 2025

About the Author :

Japanese author Nishizawa Yasuhiko (西澤保彦) lived 1960 to 2025.

