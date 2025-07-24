|
The Man Who Died Seven Times
Our Assessment:
B- : fun idea, but doesn't do nearly enough with it
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
The Man Who Died Seven Times is narrated by sixteen-year-old high school student Hisataro Oba and has an elaborate (and far-fetched) premise: Hisataro regularly finds himself caught in what he calls: 'the Trap', where he finds himself reliving the same day -- exactly from midnight to midnight -- nine times before things right themselves and time continues normally.
No one else notices the same day is repeating itself except for him -- and, of course, he can choose to act differently each time.
He emphasizes that the Trap is a 'condition' rather than an 'ability': "I never know when it will affect me next", and: "there's no fixed pattern for how often it occurs. It might be as often as a dozen times in one month, or only once in eight weeks".
I had another seven loops in which to fix things; surely it wouldn't hurt to try a variety of strategies. If one of them succeeded in saving Grandfather from his fate, I could simply repeat it for however many loops remained.As some of the chapter-titles suggest, however, it doesn't prove that simple:
So, the murder was the product not of 'fate', but of human intervention. Luckily, in my case, that intervention could be undone. And because it could be, I had a moral obligation to make sure it was. Which meant it was my responsibility to save Grandfather, after all.Nishizawa has some fun with what happens when Hisataro tries to change how each day unfolds, with unintended consequences (that, yes, always lead to granddad being murdered yet again). Preventing one murder -- by keeping the killer away -- doesn't prevent another, as it simply leads to someone else picking up the vase (as it were -- Reijiro gets bopped on the head with that repeatedly). This is a fun idea, but Nishizawa only takes it so far -- as, for example:
loop after loop, I had refrained from asking the perpetrator directly about what they'd done. I couldn't bring myself to go up to members of my own family and say: I know you murdered Grandfather. Now come clean and tell me how and why you did it. It was just too emotionally daunting, even if I knew that the entire day was soon to be reset. All I could do was speculate.This seems rather lame -- and leaves the (basically un- or certainly under-explained) murders much less interesting than they could be.
Nishizawa does throw in a few nice twists -- including some of what Reijiro has been up to -- but tossing in so much, along with all the other many variations of what goes on makes it all a bit messy. The various romantic feelings and relationships add yet more twists, but are also rather crudely used, with the characters also too often veering into the cartoonish when push comes to shove.
There's lots of good potential to The Man Who Died Seven Times, and some decent ideas, but Nishizawa doesn't do nearly enough with all of this. There's a solid final twist, too, but even this, like most of the novel, feels both over-explained and underdeveloped: as Hisataro sums up the situation near the end, once he's escaped this particular Trap: "The whole thing has become a complete quagmire" -- which is kind of funny but also too accurate a description of the book as a whole.
(Perhaps slightly lost for readers of the translation is yet another small detail that plays a small role in the whole story, Hisataro's name: as he explains:
My name is Hisataro Oba, but not many people actually call me that. 'Hisataro' is a fancy way of reading the characters and most people opt for the simpler 'Kyutaro' instead, which they combine with my last name to get 'Obakyu'. Which is fun. 'Obakyu' also happens to be the name of a character from a manga series that was popular in the sixties, one my generation has barely heard of, which means the older folks get to have a good chuckle at my expense, too.The kanji for 'Hisataro' are: 久太郎, and 久 can also be read as 'k(y)u'; the manga character he is referring to is オバケのQ太郎 (Obake no Kyū-Tarō; yes, the 'kyū' here is the (Roman) letter ...), also often simply referred to as 'オバQ' (Obakyu).)
- M.A.Orthofer, 12 December 2025
Japanese author Nishizawa Yasuhiko (西澤保彦) lived 1960 to 2025.
