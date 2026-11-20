

the complete review - fiction

Death of a Citizen



by

Donald Hamilton



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The first Matt Helm book

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Our Assessment:



B : basic, but very solid thriller

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 28/2/1960 Anthony Boucher

From the Reviews :

"This is a harsh and sometimes shocking story, told with restraint, power and conviction, and reminiscent in tone of the best of Peter Cheyney's 'Dark' series." - Anthony Boucher, The New York Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

Death of a Citizen is narrated by Matt Helm, now living in Santa Fe with wife Beth and three young kids and doing reasonably well for himself as a writer -- "I write Western stories, mostly". When the novel opens he's set to set out the next morning to collect material for a new story but his plans quickly get derailed and we get this personal tale instead.

Some fifteen years earlier, during the war, he had been involved in quite different activities -- and: "answered to the code name of Eric". He'd been well-trained and effective, on missions that were pretty much off the books, reporting to a man named Mac. He'd worked together with a: "girl we'd called Tina during the war". Now, at a cocktail party at the house of Amos Darrel, a Los Alamos physicist and family friend, Tina walks back into Helm's life -- and with that Matt is thrust back into the life he thought he'd left behind him.

Tina is here with a man, playing husband and wife; "he was a professional doing a job -- whatever it might be -- with an assigned partner". Helm understands that: "their presence meant trouble, and once there's trouble around, anybody's apt to find a piece of it coming his way" -- as, indeed, he soon does. Tina pretends not to know Helm, but signals that she needs to speak with him later; Helm would rather avoid it, but knows he can't.

In short order, Helm is sucked deep into the world he thought he had escaped, with someone apparently out to take out Amos Darrel. Before he knows it, Helm's expedition to look for material has turned into a road trip with Tina -- and then something even worse. His old talents are called for, and he can shake the rust off quickly; still, it's quite a mess he finds himself floundering in.

From the first, Helm is reasonably confident, especially that he is reading the situation he finds himself in right; a nice turn has him find that he misread things pretty badly. There's rather a lot of unlikely tailing and following (and recognizing being tailed ...), but overall the thriller-suspense is well done. For a first-in-a-(long-)series novel, Hamilton packs the essential character-background in well -- and sets the stage for some of the dynamics that presumably will follow (notably how his past resurfacing will affect his domestic life).

While Hamilton does go in for some of the to-be-expected close-up physical scenes, he is also willing to pull away on occasion -- a welcome change from the in-your-face splatter so common in thrillers; the concluding scenes, in particular, are all the more effective for his willingness not to wallow in them; we don't even witness the final show-down, with Helm explaining to his wife: "it's a job for experts; leave them to it". Lee Child's Jack Reacher, who has to be in the middle of everything, Helm isn't.

Death of a Citizen offers a pretty good story, presented with admirable restraint; a solid beginning of a series.



- M.A.Orthofer, 20 November 2026

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:

Titan Books publicity page

Gallimard publicity page

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

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About the Author :

Swedish-born American author Donald Hamilton lived 1916 to 2006.

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