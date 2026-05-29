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the complete review - fiction

Spy Story



by

Len Deighton



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spy Story was made into a film in 1976, directed by Lindsay Shonteff and starring Michael Petrovitch

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Our Assessment:



B : somewhat elusive, but comes together well

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. A- 13/4/1975 Gene Lyons Sunday Times . 5/5/1974 Edmund Crispin The Times A 2/5/1974 H. R. F. Keating

From the Reviews :

"(A) superior entertainment. (...) The plot is far too elaborate to summarize in this space -- if anything it is a bit too subtle and diffuse and some readers may have trouble understanding what exactly is going on and why. This minor difficulty is more than compensated for by the narrator's trenchant wit and sharp eye for the absurd." - Gene Lyons, The New York Times Book Review





"Mr Deighton's current fad is war games -- which , to be candid, are more interesting to play than to have described. Even so, there's an excellently exciting final sequence in a nuclear submarine under the Arctic ice. " - Edmund Crispin, Sunday Times





"(H)ere is the spy story (how earned that title) at its best. What you get, as of old, is a massive and complex intrigue (spy-submarines and top-level realpolitik, well reflecting no doubt what actually goes on) moving, with real-world slowness, almost always below the surface while above glitter the activities of a coolly abrasive agent (.....) You read not for the suspense, though I record that at the climax my heart beat measurably faster, but for the delights waiting as you turn each page. " - H. R. F. Keating, The Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

Spy Story is narrated by Patrick Anderson, who spent years: "working for the goddamn intelligence service" but has now settled into what is meant to be a somewhat quieter role. We don't know the details of what came before, but apparently it's a big page that has been turned; as someone sums up:

New name, new job, the past gone forever. You're happy and I'm glad it all went so well. You deserved that. You deserved more than that, in fact, it was the least we could have done.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 May 2026

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:

Penguin Classics publicity page

Grove Press publicity page

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

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About the Author :

British author Len Deighton lived 1929 to 2026.

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