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the complete review - fiction

Nothing to Lose



by

Lee Child



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The tweflth Jack Reacher novel

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Our Assessment:



B+ : everything here a bit obvious and simple (beginning with the names of the locales), but a solid thriller

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 22/3/2008 James Urquhart The Guardian . 29/3/2008 Martin Lewin The Independent . 2/4/2008 Andy Martin The NY Times . 2/6/2008 Janet Maslin The Observer A 6/4/2008 Peter Guttridge The Times . 12/4/2008 Peter Millar

From the Reviews :

" Nothing to Lose slots a series of bone-crunching brawls into a surprisingly sinuous and zeitgeisty plot that rises above the crude machismo of its opening. There's little subtlety in Child's 12th outing for "one-man crime wave" Reacher but Vaughan, Hope's sad-eyed policewoman, delivers emotional depth, and Reacher's bare-knuckle sleuthing certainly keeps the adrenalin up." - James Urquhart, Financial Times





slots a series of bone-crunching brawls into a surprisingly sinuous and zeitgeisty plot that rises above the crude machismo of its opening. There's little subtlety in Child's 12th outing for "one-man crime wave" Reacher but Vaughan, Hope's sad-eyed policewoman, delivers emotional depth, and Reacher's bare-knuckle sleuthing certainly keeps the adrenalin up." - "But when it comes down to it, I find Reacher insufferably smug and unbelievable in all his certainty and invulnerability. And besides, despite the brawling and exertion and scrabbling through the desert, he doesn't change his pants for weeks on end." - Martin Lewin, The Guardian





"There is a hint of Bob Dylan and Easy Rider in the way he drifts from town to town, kicking over stones with crime, corruption, and cold-hearted killing beneath them. In this latest adventure, he runs up against a born-again businessman impatient for apocalypse, and some very toxic side effects of war in the Middle East. Child's women, who find Reacher and his scars irresistible, are almost as tough and appealingly existential as he is." - Andy Martin, The Independent





" Nothing to Lose is Mr. Child’s steepest feat of escalation thus far. It’s also the Reacher book most likely to require geometric sketches scribbled in margins. (...) One way that Mr. Child amplifies Nothing to Lose is via physical scale. (...) These elements work amazingly well in Nothing to Lose , but the author ought not press his luck. His plotting can’t get much more ambitious without leaving credibility and sanity behind." - Janet Maslin, The New York Times





is Mr. Child’s steepest feat of escalation thus far. It’s also the Reacher book most likely to require geometric sketches scribbled in margins. (...) One way that Mr. Child amplifies is via physical scale. (...) These elements work amazingly well in , but the author ought not press his luck. His plotting can’t get much more ambitious without leaving credibility and sanity behind." - "(A) high-testosterone adventure with a thoughtful nod to what is going on in Iraq. Child's 12th novel is intelligent but the author never forgets that he's writing a page-turner. Thrilling." - Peter Guttridge, The Observer





"An unusually political novel, this is as gripping and readable as any in the Reacher series. My one problem with it is Reacher, the all-American action-man hero who allegedly inspires envy in male readers and lust in females. Unfortunately I find him a socially dysfunctional, second-rate Superman addicted to burgers and coffee and without the vulnerabilities posed by Lois Lane and kryptonite." - Peter Millar, The Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

Nothing to Lose finds Jack Reacher -- Lee Child's indefatigable lone warrior -- in Colorado. As always, he's traveling very light -- with little more than his toothbrush --; arguably, he's just a vagrant -- though he doesn't think that's the fitting description. Indeed, that's what they argue about early on, when he's brought up on that charge:

"I'm not a vagrant."

"Homeless for ten years, jobless for ten years, you ride buses or beg rides or walk from place to place performing occasional casual labor, what else would you call yourself ?"

"Free," Reacher said. "And lucky."

You should think about getting your life in order, you know, before it's too late. Something might happen. The Book of Revelation says, the time is at hand.

That should be your town motto. It's all I ever hear. Like New Hampshire, live free or die. It should be Despair, you need to leave now.

"The Despair PD calls us when they're dumping someone at the line. As a courtesy."

"This happens a lot ?"

"More than you'd think."

There are three things going on over there. The military contract, plus something else, plus something else again.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 October 2026

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:

Dell publicity page

Bantam publicity page

Points publicity page

Blanvalet Taschenbuch Verlag publicity page

TEA publicity page

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

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About the Author :

British author Lee Child was born in 1954.

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