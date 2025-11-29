|
Night School
Our Assessment:
B+ : an enjoyable thriller
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Night School is set way back in 1996.
Jack Reacher is still in the army and among the worries the authorities have is Y2K -- as someone notes: "The Internet could be a big thing by the year 2000".
It opens with Reacher getting a medal -- and being sent back to school.
That's what he's told, anyway, and that's where the novel gets its title from, but it doesn't take Reacher long to realize that that is little more than a cover story: "it ain't school. That's for damn sure".
"This is not a school."That's quickly confirmed when the National Security Adviser -- "The president's top boy, whenever it came to things that might not end well" -- comes to address them in person. He doesn't stick around, but lets the trio know that his senior deputy, Marian Sinclair, speaks for him, and that what they're being tasked with is a big deal: "No effort is to be spared. You'll get everything you need".
The reason for the representatives of three different agencies is a matter of jurisdiction: they're looking for an American, so it's up to the FBI if he's in the US and the CIA if he's still abroad, with Reacher thrown in the mix if he's a military man.
The authorities have picked up news that this mystery-American is involved in a deal. A big, big deal: he's named his price, and it is a hundred million dollars. The authorities have no idea what he can offer in exchange for that much money -- one of the mysteries Reacher and his colleagues long puzzle over is what the hell it is he might be selling -- but the amount, and the willingness of the apparently jihadist group with links to Yemen, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia to fork that much over suggests it's something very significant.
There was a meet in Hamburg, and so Reacher heads there to take up the trail, with trusted sidekick Sergeant Frances Neagley -- "The best soldier he had ever worked with" -- along to help him. It all looks like a needle-in-the haystack search: they don't know the American's identity, and they don't know what he's trying to sell. As Neagley observes: "A hundred million is a weird price point". They do have someone inside, though only on the very periphery, and he's a valuable asset so has to be handled very carefully so his cover doesn't get blown -- but it seems likely there will be another meeting with a messenger before the deal can go through.
The American has been laying low, but gets a bit too talkative with a prostitute when they're in bed -- "They snuggled. She had been interested in him. She had been a good listener" -- and so he has a problem to deal with, which he does. And while he doesn't think he leaves any traces behind, well .....
Local chief of detectives Griezman is the man put in charge of that case, and he's eager to get it quietly and quickly solved. Soon enough Griezman and Reacher are helping one another out -- though issues of jurisdiction and legality complicate matters some. Still, when it's clear that they're both looking for the same man they manage to combine their forces pretty well; too bad not everyone is completely on board, as some of their efforts are undermined by some with different ideologies and agendas.
Even once they learn the identity of the American, a lot of questions remain -- but slowly they piece together the whole story, which also explains a lot of the American's unusual career-path and his actions to that point. Oh, yeah, and they finally learn what he's selling -- which adds to the urgency and stakes. Yet even when they seem to have all the answers and are hot on his trail, some other complications arise.
It all makes for a pretty solid thriller -- with Reacher relying more on teamwork than usual, but still having an opportunity to strut his own stuff (and, for example, knock a few neo-Nazis around along the way) as well as enjoy a dalliance with Marian Sinclair (as Neagley remains just a friend and colleague). And while he has to make some difficult choices, and try to figure out and play the odds, he always does so with the usual swagger:
"Are you always this confident ?"It's a bit fast and simple in some regards -- not to mention far-fetched in quite a few -- but Night School is good, quick thriller fun -- and, while (or perhaps because it's) not typical, is one of the better Reacher novels.
- M.A.Orthofer, 29 November 2025
British author Lee Child was born in 1954.
