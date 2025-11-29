Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Night School



by

Lee Child



The twenty-first Jack Reacher novel

The twenty-first Jack Reacher novel

Our Assessment:



B+ : an enjoyable thriller

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times . 3/11/2016 Janet Maslin Sunday Times . 20/11/2016 John Dugdale The Washington Post . 1/11/2016 Patrick Anderson

From the Reviews :

"Mr. Child has embedded a 30-something Reacher in a spy story. It’s the old-fashioned kind. It requires teamwork and networks of operatives and in one instance a lamp moved on a windowsill to send a signal. The year is 1996 (.....) (W)hile it’s surprising to find him as part of a group in this book, the changeup works. Unlike most Reacher books, which start at breathless velocity and then wind up having to work through huge, empty action scenes later, this one gets better as it goes along. Its complexity pays off with a better than usual MacGuffin and real teamwork against a global enemy." - Janet Maslin, The New York Times





"Child’s work has become ever more gripping since he began stretching the formula, telling his modern-day knight errant’s backstory, giving him a girlfriend or taking him away from America. All three tweaks come together here, and another is added: Night School is the closest that Reacher has come to being a secret agent, making this expertly paced thriller an addictive combination of spy yarn, detective story and beat-’em-up fightfest." - John Dugdale, Sunday Times





is the closest that Reacher has come to being a secret agent, making this expertly paced thriller an addictive combination of spy yarn, detective story and beat-’em-up fightfest." - "Reacher is unchanged in this 21st of his adventures: He wins all fights, charms all women and outsmarts all rivals, friend or foe. What makes Night School the best of the Reacher novels I’ve read is that Child has concocted a brilliant plot. (...) (T)he outcome makes sense and the writing is smart and surprising. This is one of the best thrillers you’ll read this year." - Patrick Anderson, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Night School is set way back in 1996. Jack Reacher is still in the army and among the worries the authorities have is Y2K -- as someone notes: "The Internet could be a big thing by the year 2000". It opens with Reacher getting a medal -- and being sent back to school. That's what he's told, anyway, and that's where the novel gets its title from, but it doesn't take Reacher long to realize that that is little more than a cover story: "it ain't school. That's for damn sure".

As he suspects when he meets the two others who have been sent to the same class, one agent from the FBI, one from the CIA:

"This is not a school."

"Then what is it ?"

"It's a place where they send good agents fresh off a big win."

"Are you always this confident ?"

"I used to be."

"What are you now ?"

"Even more."

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 November 2025

About the Author :

British author Lee Child was born in 1954.

