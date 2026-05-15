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the complete review - biography

Like a Cat Loves a Bird



by

James Bailey



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The Nine Lives of Muriel Spark

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Our Assessment:



B+ : enjoyable and insightful literary-life study

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Mail . 17/5/2026 Y.M.Graham The Scotsman . 2/4/2026 David Robinson The Times . 2/4/2026 Paula Byrne

From the Reviews :

"Reading James Bailey’s incisive book on ‘the nine lives’ of the feline, elusive and emotionally slippery Muriel Spark, I was reminded just how creepy her novels are -- and also what a strange, cold person she was. I didn’t warm to her one bit (.....) Bailey takes us through the ‘nine lives’ of Spark, painting memorable vignettes of her changing and secretive ways of living." - Ysenda Maxtone Graham, Daily Mail

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

Muriel Spark wrote an autobiography -- Curriculum Vitae (1992) -- and Martin Stannard published Muriel Spark: The Biography in 2009; James Bailey acknowledges that Stannard's: "painstakingly researched biography provided me with a roadmap of Spark's life" and that he relied on it extensively, but his own book, while retracing much of Spark's life and work, is a rather different sort of take on the author -- reflecting what he sees as "this lifelong slipperiness, this sense of perpetual reinvention" to Spark's life: where we find that instead of: "a whole, definitive story, then, we have a number of short, partial ones".

The clever title is taken from an interview, Bailey explaining:

An interviewer had asked her about the cruelty and violence she inflicts so frequently upon her characters in her novels. Does she hate them ? 'Oh no, I love them most intensely,' Spark replied, 'like a cat loves a bird. You know cats do love birds. They love to fondle them.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 June 2026

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:

James Bailey at CAA

Muriel Spark at British Council Literature

Muriel Spark Archive at the National Library of Scotland

See Index of Biographical works under review

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About the Author :

James Bailey is an English writer and researcher.

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