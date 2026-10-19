

the complete review - fiction

Teddy Bear



by

Georges Simenon



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: L'ours en peluche

Translated by Henry Clay

Teddy Bear was made into a film in 1994, directed by Jacques Deray, and starring Alain Delon

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Our Assessment:



A- : very solid spiral-into-the-abyss account

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The New Yorker . 12/2/1972 . Sunday Times A 7/11/1971 Julian Symons

From the Reviews :

"(A) remarkable psychological portrait." - The New Yorker





"Masterly in its concentration and intensity, this is one of Simenon's finest character studies." - Julian Symons, Sunday Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

[Note: this review is based on the (first) German translation, Der Plüschbär, by Hansjürgen Wille and Barbara Klau, but the quotes are from Henry Clay's 1971 English translation; note also that a more recent German translation, by Ingrid Altrichter and titled: Der Teddybär, is the one now in general circulation.]

Jean Chabot has done well for himself: while coming from humble circumstances, at forty-nine he is a successful and respected obstetrician, a professor with his own private clinic (albeit financed in no small part by his brother-in-law and his family), a nice Paris apartment in the right part of town, a wife who: "was much smarter, much more appealing, at the age of forty-seven, than when he had first known her", and three more or less grown children pretty much ready to leave the nest. There's also Viviane, his completely devoted secretary and mistress, at his beck and call while also doing her best to make life and work run as smoothly as possible for him. (As he does recognize: "he must have seemed a weak creature in need of protection".)

Years earlier, Chabot had bought a gun (at his wife's behest, and: " it had been his brother-in-law, who collected weapons of all kinds, who had given him this automatic"), but it had long been practically forgotten in his desk drawer. But now he takes it out again, and carries it with him -- and, yes, the story then builds -- ever so slowly and circuitously but with feverish intensity -- to the inevitable .....

Triggering Chabot's crisis -- or at least finally giving what's long been building up free rein -- is that he feels threatened -- indeed, he literally is, seeing a man in his young twenties put a note under the windshield wiper of Chabot's car:

on which a rather clumsy hand had written three words:

"I kill you."

The downstrokes were stiff and pointed, as if written by someone used to Gothic script. Once again the auxiliary verb "will" had been left out.

Thus, in the last analysis, he was nobody. What he had been searching for this morning, for the past few months, lor years, was himself -- that was the truth of it.

From the morning, each member of the family led his own life, not bothering about anyone else, and had there not been the unwritten understanding that they should all turn up for lunch, they might well have spent days without seeing one another, unless they happened to meet in the corridor or in the elevator.

Christine, as much as Viviane, was a poor psychologist. Neither of the two women understood that, apart from its professional side, his life had come to a complete halt.

when the delivery began, a perfect understanding between them was indispensable, since it was he who would control her conditioned reflexes. She would be no more than an automaton, whom he would activate through the use of certain key words.

It probably lasted no more than a second, no longer in fact than his momentary feeling of panic on his way into the clinic, but all of a sudden sweat appeared on his brow and poured down his face.

He was aware of a break in continuity, a moment's disarray. He had fallen out of step, lost his rhythm, and Madame Roche sensed it immediately and looked up at him with a mixture of incredulity and dismay.

No one was holding out a helping hand to him. No one needed him, neither his mother, nor his children, nor his patients.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 October 2026

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:

IMDb page

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of French literature

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About the Author :

Belgian author Georges Simenon (1903-1989) wrote hundreds of books, and is especially famous for his detective-fiction.

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