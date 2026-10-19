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Teddy Bear
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Our Assessment:
A- : very solid spiral-into-the-abyss account
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
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The complete review's Review:
[Note: this review is based on the (first) German translation, Der Plüschbär, by Hansjürgen Wille and Barbara Klau, but the quotes are from Henry Clay's 1971 English translation; note also that a more recent German translation, by Ingrid Altrichter and titled: Der Teddybär, is the one now in general circulation.]
Jean Chabot has done well for himself: while coming from humble circumstances, at forty-nine he is a successful and respected obstetrician, a professor with his own private clinic (albeit financed in no small part by his brother-in-law and his family), a nice Paris apartment in the right part of town, a wife who: "was much smarter, much more appealing, at the age of forty-seven, than when he had first known her", and three more or less grown children pretty much ready to leave the nest.
There's also Viviane, his completely devoted secretary and mistress, at his beck and call while also doing her best to make life and work run as smoothly as possible for him.
(As he does recognize: "he must have seemed a weak creature in need of protection".)
on which a rather clumsy hand had written three words:Chabot knows why the man has targeted him: because of the 'Teddy Bear' of the title. He's not sure whether the man is her brother or was her fiancé, but there's no doubt he has come to make Chabot pay for his sins (yes, sins were involved). But is this angry young man the real threat to Chabot, or is it Chabot's own guilt and the weight of his world, crushing him, that will take him down ?
Teddy Bear is a tight close-up of Chabot losing his grip -- with the help of many a glass of cognac --, all clearly building up to a final melt-down, the only open question being how exactly that will play out. (And Simenon is strong enough a writer that he manages to suprise with even that.)
For all his success, Chabot comes to realize -- or at least see it that way --, that:
Thus, in the last analysis, he was nobody. What he had been searching for this morning, for the past few months, lor years, was himself -- that was the truth of it.His wife leads her own life -- going out on her own. His daughters go their own ways -- the only thing vaguely keeping the family connected is the daily lunch together:
From the morning, each member of the family led his own life, not bothering about anyone else, and had there not been the unwritten understanding that they should all turn up for lunch, they might well have spent days without seeing one another, unless they happened to meet in the corridor or in the elevator.And now even his sixteen-year-old son tells him he is quitting school and wants to become a reporter.
Both wife and mistress are oblivious to what Chabot is going through:
Christine, as much as Viviane, was a poor psychologist. Neither of the two women understood that, apart from its professional side, his life had come to a complete halt.Work, meanwhile, has long been little more than routine, the same practiced steps and actions, over and over, in how he handles his patients, where:
when the delivery began, a perfect understanding between them was indispensable, since it was he who would control her conditioned reflexes. She would be no more than an automaton, whom he would activate through the use of certain key words.It is a shock to the system then when, on top of everything else, he finds himself suddenly freezing up, a moment in this simple routine when: "his automatic responses were no longer working".
It's never happened to him before, a blow he was never expecting:
It probably lasted no more than a second, no longer in fact than his momentary feeling of panic on his way into the clinic, but all of a sudden sweat appeared on his brow and poured down his face.He gathers himself -- and yet .....
A different failure clearly also weighs on him -- the Teddy Bear, a young Alsatian thing who came to work at the clinic and whom he came across sleeping one night and had his way with. She seems to have gone along with it obligingly -- spreading: "her arms and her legs without so much as blinking and with the same soft smile on her face" -- but: "Months later, he still did not know for certain whether she had been fully aware of what had happened that night"
A few months later she was certainly very aware, and facing the consequences -- and she came to him for help, only to be handled by the ever-efficient Viviane, who kept the young woman away from Chabot, leaving her to act in hopeless despair. And, now, bringing her brother of fiancé to Paris, to, perhaps, deal with Chabot. But part of the power of this novel is that there is little outright confrontation; yes, there's a lot of action, as Chabot roams all about, but the real drama is what's going on in his mind. (There is a lot of avoidance going on -- not least, of course, Chabot having avoided Teddy Bear and when she needed him -- and that certainly has become an issue for Chabot, helping to explain why he's reached this dismal state of mind.)
So the mystery-figure associated with Teddy Bear doesn't even figure that prominently, while Chabot essentially goes on the run, from him and everything, and spirals out of control quite impressively all on his own. Already early on even Chabot realizes: "He was thinking far too much and too often about himself -- that much was clear" --but he can't help himself. And he doesn't think he has anyone to turn to:
No one was holding out a helping hand to him. No one needed him, neither his mother, nor his children, nor his patients.Impulsively, he looks up an old medical school classmate, who had helped his daughter years earlier and who seems sensible enough, but Chabot can't bring himself to open up (or mention the revolver he has been carrying along everywhere ...). He can't see himself being saved, and he presumably feels he doesn't deserve to be either. Readers can guess whether he will be at the end .....
Teddy Bear is a penetrating, intense close-up of a man who seems to have it all but is at a complete breaking point, with Simenon letting him dangle there almost unbearably long. A very strong psychological portrait.
- M.A.Orthofer, 19 October 2026
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Belgian author Georges Simenon (1903-1989) wrote hundreds of books, and is especially famous for his detective-fiction.
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© 2026 the complete review