the complete review - fiction

The Snow Was Dirty



by

Georges Simenon



French title: La neige était sale

Translated by Howard Curtis

Previously translated as The Snow was Black by Louise Varèse (1950), The Stain on the Snow by John Petrie (1953), and Dirty Snow by Marc Romano and Louise Varèse (2003)

by Louise Varèse (1950), by John Petrie (1953), and by Marc Romano and Louise Varèse (2003) La neige était sale was made into a film in 1954, directed by Luis Saslavsky

Our Assessment:



A- : horribly grim but very well done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian A 11//2020 Sam Jordison The Independent* . 27/8/2011 Brandon Robshaw The NY Times Book Rev.* . 30/4/1950 R.Fueloep-Miller Sunday Times* . 15/3/1953 J.W.Lambert The Times* . 7/3/1953 .

(* review of a different translation)

Review Consensus :



Impressive but ugly



From the Reviews :

"(O)h god, this book is bleak. (...) (I)t’s also an immortal masterpiece. (...) Simenon doesn’t so much tell us a story as confront us with one. It’s a close third person narration. Uncomfortably close. (...) (Frank) is loathsome, a self-confessed “lowlife” – and by some strange alchemy, Simenon makes him fascinating, compelling company. His mind is as engrossing as it is abhorrent. (...) (A) word of commendation for Howard Curtis’s forceful and fast-paced translation, which is so effective at revealing this book’s dark power." - Sam Jordison, The Guardian





" Dirty Snow is a brilliant example of what he called his "romans durs" ("hard" or "tough" novels), so noir it makes Raymond Chandler look beige. (...) The novel captures the bleakness of an occupied city in winter -- the snow, the food shortages, the complicity, the erosion of decency, the arbitrary rulings from on high. Simenon ought to be spoken of in the same breath as Camus, Beckett and Kafka." - Brandon Robshaw, The Independent





is a brilliant example of what he called his "romans durs" ("hard" or "tough" novels), so noir it makes Raymond Chandler look beige. (...) The novel captures the bleakness of an occupied city in winter -- the snow, the food shortages, the complicity, the erosion of decency, the arbitrary rulings from on high. Simenon ought to be spoken of in the same breath as Camus, Beckett and Kafka." - "The novel is excellently written and full of suspense, but the symbolism often seems strained, and at times the wallowing in the sexual and the repulsive becomes intolerable." - Rene Fueloep-Miller, The New York Times Book Review





"This is a mostly horrible, but wholly successful novel, and a powerful extension of M. Simenon's emotional range." - J.W.Lambert, Sunday Times





"The Stain on the Snow is as rapid and gripping as ever, and it is much better translated than some of M. Simenon's earlier books. Nevertheless, its extreme squalor can be argued against it. (...) The Stain on the Snow is above all to be recommended to those who base their novel reading on a lower level altogether, for it can unreservedly be commended as an entertainment consistently both vivid and disagreeable." - The Times

The complete review 's Review :

The Snow Was Dirty is a cold, grim novel, set in the winter, in an unnamed occupied country. Written in 1948, the atmosphere (and names) suggest German-occupied France, but there's never any clear attribution (and there is mention of someone who: "is probably the only person in the entire country who is allowed to travel abroad, for mysterious reasons. He has been to Rome, Paris, London", implying the setting isn't France); it could also be post-war occupied Germany -- or no specific country at all.

The atmosphere is oppressive, and even the snow doesn't stand a chance of remaining pure:

And always the dirty snow, the heaps of snow that look rotten, with black patches and embedded garbage. The white powder that occasionally peels off from the crust of the sky in little clumps, like plaster from a ceiling, is unable to cover the filth.

Who, at Timo's, hasn't killed at least one man ? In the war, or some other way. By denouncing him, maybe, which is the easiest. You don't even have to sign your name.

What would interest him is having a good long man-to-man talk with Holst. This desire has been tormenting him for a long time, even when he wasn't yet aware of it.

Why Holst ? He has no idea. He may never know. He refuses to think it's because he has never had a father.

Do you think it's clever to show your wads of banknotes to just anybody ? Do you imagine people don't know how you get that kind of money ?

He has done a lot of thinking. Too much. Thinking can be dangerous, too. You have to be very strict with yourself. Thinking that he'll get one over on them simply means that he will get out of this. And the expression 'get out of this' doesn't just refer to the place where he is.

It's amazing the way people outside use words without thinking about their real meaning. He may not be very educated, but there are lots like him, they are in the majority, and he realizes now that he has always been content to use words approximately.

This question of the meaning of words took him two days. He might come back to it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 November 2025

:

IMDb page

About the Author :

Belgian author Georges Simenon (1903-1989) wrote hundreds of books, and is especially famous for his detective-fiction.

