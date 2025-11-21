|
The Snow Was Dirty
The Snow Was Dirty is a cold, grim novel, set in the winter, in an unnamed occupied country.
Written in 1948, the atmosphere (and names) suggest German-occupied France, but there's never any clear attribution (and there is mention of someone who: "is probably the only person in the entire country who is allowed to travel abroad, for mysterious reasons. He has been to Rome, Paris, London", implying the setting isn't France); it could also be post-war occupied Germany -- or no specific country at all.
And always the dirty snow, the heaps of snow that look rotten, with black patches and embedded garbage. The white powder that occasionally peels off from the crust of the sky in little clumps, like plaster from a ceiling, is unable to cover the filth.The novel's central character is still-teenage Frank Friedmaier, and it begins with him planning his first kill. His local hangout is Timo's -- "A restaurant. A bar. A nightclub. It's whatever you want it to be. The door's always open. That's Timo's for you" -- and, after all:--
Who, at Timo's, hasn't killed at least one man ? In the war, or some other way. By denouncing him, maybe, which is the easiest. You don't even have to sign your name.But Frank wants to be -- and then is -- hands-on -- and casual about this, "a loss of virginity no more remarkable than the first". So also, Simenon describes the build-up and then the aftermath, but not the act itself when Frank does it.
Frank's mother Lotte runs a little brothel out of their small apartment -- servicing many of the occupiers. Mother and son are loathed by the neighbors -- and envied: everyone else struggles to get by, but they have more than enough money; while the neighbors have little coal for heating, for example: "they themselves have two tons of it in the cellar, but nobody will accept any of their coal".
Frank dropped out of school -- hey, there was a war on, "life has been so complicated for everyone that Lotte hasn't bothered any more with his education" -- and mom leaves him to his own rather aimless devices (as: "even when he was very young, he noticed that when he looked at her in a certain way, his mother wouldn't insist, seemed scared, did whatever he wanted"). He hasn't turned out great, with even mom pointing out, at one point: "How strange you are".
Frank doesn't act purely impulsively; in fact, he often reflects -- even though: "He doesn't like a thought to plague him like that, like a fly on a stormy day". But, unfortunately, preferring not to be bothered by thoughts, he does act (out).
The Snow Was Dirty is divided into three parts. In the first, Frank descends into a life not of petty crime but rather deeper immorality. He kills and is largely unmoved by his killings. But the story also builds up to a terrible betrayal, of sixteen-year-old neighbor girl Sissy, the daughter of Holst, a one-time art critic, now reduced to tram driver, who has a crush on him.
Sissy's mother ran away from the family -- and Frank is fatherless, and more intrigued by Holst than Sissy:
What would interest him is having a good long man-to-man talk with Holst. This desire has been tormenting him for a long time, even when he wasn't yet aware of it.Frank's plan is put into action in the novel's second part, and doesn't quite come off as planned. If what he did to Sissy -- who takes it very hard -- makes for feelings of guilt he does is best to keep them buried deep (which, in this novel which is also psychological study, he can only manage for so long). Acting out -- anything to avoid dwelling on his real issues -- he gets even more too big for his still-teen britches, to the extent that at one point even Timo, who puts up with pretty much anything, warns him off and suggests: "Now, my advice to you is to stop drinking so much. It makes you show off. Act your age". (But arguably Frank is acting his age: he's only nineteen.) Frank continues to torture himself: "He didn't have enough enemies and he was trying his best to create them".
Frank also takes to carrying around a huge wad of banknotes that he earned illicitly, showing off with it. Timo warns him:
Do you think it's clever to show your wads of banknotes to just anybody ? Do you imagine people don't know how you get that kind of money ?It is the wad that is then also Frank's undoing: even the 'green card' that he managed to get and made for special privileges can't help him out of that jam -- even as he is left stewing for a while, uncertain as to exactly what kind of jam he has gotten himself into. But it gives him more time to reflect -- as Simenon has him get quite impressively philosophical:
He has done a lot of thinking. Too much. Thinking can be dangerous, too. You have to be very strict with yourself. Thinking that he'll get one over on them simply means that he will get out of this. And the expression 'get out of this' doesn't just refer to the place where he is.Early on, already, he had found: "Words, basically, are meaningless" -- but he hasn't found much meaning in action either.
He is, very slowly, worn down; ultimately the words and confessions burble forth, flailing Frank reduced to the boy he still is before one last encounter with Holst and Sissy lead him to pull himself together, after a fashion, and act like a(n adult) man.
As Simenon sums up, when all is said and nearly done: "It isn't how long something lasts that matter. What matters is that it happens".
Frank is a study in toxic wannabe-masculinity -- a once-again (or always ?) familiar type. Raised in an apartment that doubled as a brothel -- and with mom's 'girls' actual girls ("They were invariably between sixteen and eighteen years old. Lotte did not want them older"), with whom Frank has his way whenever he feels like it -- there was probably no hope for him anyway. He is drawn to Holst -- cultured, intellectual, a caring father (and possible father-substitute) -- but Holst is of a different world; Frank knows no way to make himself known to Holst beyond the crudest (making sure that Holst is aware of what he's done when he first kills). Sissy's pure love is also entirely beyond him; he knows no way of reacting to it other than to defile it.
It's a grim, grim affair, a sordid tale -- but very well done. Frank is a flawed character who does terrible things -- all the more terrible because they are largely unnecessary, a mere acting out because he can -- but Simenon's is a compelling portrait. Frank's is not pure evil, it's the banalest sort, and his story not one of stark black and white but rather the dingiest of grey, like the dirtied snow of the novel.
The Snow Was Dirty is a very impressive work, and even in all its ugliness, with no one to root for, completely absorbing
- M.A.Orthofer, 21 November 2025
Belgian author Georges Simenon (1903-1989) wrote hundreds of books, and is especially famous for his detective-fiction.
