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Halcyon Years
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Our Assessment:
A- : very good light entertainment, that nicely incorporates some fascinating philosophical questions
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
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The complete review's Review:
Halcyon Years is set on an enormous spaceship -- "fifty kilometres from end to end, just inside" (and fifty-six outside) --, apparently zipping along at ten percent of the speed of light towards its destination, Vanderdecken's Star.
There are eight million people aboard at this point -- 'Journey Year 355'.
(The exact launch date isn't mentioned but can be deduced to be around 2170.)
I was born on Earth, in Klushino, small town in Russia. Tow hundred years after fatal accident I was put aboard Halcyon as frozen body, to be revived during voyage.Cryopreservation is not uncommon on Halcyon, but there don't seem to be too many 'Jack's' who have been revived. People can also be put in a kind of stasis, in so-called emergency vaults, and this has been done on a wider scale for periods of time during the voyage as well.
The question of identity -- Yuri's, in particular -- is one of the philosophical issues the novel plays with. At the very least, Yuri is, after all, a man very much out of his time (and, let's face it, place -- he died in what was still the Soviet Union, after all). And while being revived after more than five hundred years is apparently technically possible, it's hard not think of him as, at the very least, a bit of a freak.
As someone also points out to him:
You know who you are, and you're very proud of it, but no one else really cares or even remembers what you did. And it's not even what you do now. You're a little private dick who can't be more than one cheque away from bankruptcy.(That said, his cosmonaut-training does come in handy in the course of his investigations here.)
Still, things unfold in a way that leads Yuri to something of an identity crisis -- to the extent that wonders: "How can I live now, if I do not know what I am, or why ?" Yet it can also prove helpful, as when he confronts the bad guys, who then complain:
"He tricked us," she sniffed. "He isn't what he seems."But then much on (and around) Halcyon is not quite what it seems, beginning also with deaths that Yuri is hired to investigate. The one who hires him -- "The kind of client who usually went elsewhere" -- summarizes:
Five weeks ago, there was a death in the DelRosso family -- their youngest daughter, just as she was about to come of age. The day before yesterday, the Urry family was afflicted by a comparable loss. Their youngest son, also on the cusp of adult responsibility.The DelRosso and the Urry families are the leading families of Halcyon, and have been for centuries; they are the wealthiest and by far the most powerful on the spaceship -- but it seems that they also don't get along. Yuri's new clients suggests that: "I'm concerned that the latter death might be a reprisal for the first", but there's also the possibility that the deaths are closely connected in another way, such as one reminiscent of the days of the Montagues and Capulets ..... And, indeed, there turns out to have been a very close connection to their two deaths -- or certainly what led to these.
Yuri also quickly finds that there are parties clearly trying to keep him form investigating; his realization that: "I am starting to rub wrong people up wrong way" soon seems quite the understatement, as the warnings he receives are, to put it mildly, very firm and clear ones. Still, with the help of several others -- a colorful cast of off-beat characters -- Yuri forges ahead (even as he repeatedly would prefer to walk away -- though he eventually knows too much for that to be a viable option).
At the root of it all is something big: protecting something called 'the Undertaking'. As one of those involved with that -- so well-shrouded in secrecy -- tells Yuri: "This is a truth too big, too dangerous, for the common rabble" -- and, indeed, they think, for pretty much everyone else.
Halcyon Years unfolds enjoyably as a PI-novel -- albeit in an unusual setting and circumstances -- but what's behind the whole case (and how that comes to be recognized by Yuri and his friends) also make for a neat twist, posing interesting philosophical questions. This extends to the question Yuri raises near the end, when they've peeled away at least one layer: "But what if there is Undertaking inside Undertaking ? Second layer of secrecy ?" In any case, the situation the Halcyon -- and its enormous population -- finds themselves in when all is revealed is a very different one than it had seemed at the outset; they are indeed now confronted with: "A challenging reality".
Reynolds unfolds the story -- and, in particular, the actual reality of the Halcyon and its inhabitants -- very nicely, with a variety of small mysteries along the way, such as why there are so few robots still in service, or why some of the past remains indistinct (one character -- who would know -- notes: "Something must have happened two hundred years ago. I just don't know what"). It all makes for a very satisfying novel -- fairly light entertainment, but very well done, and raising interesting deeper issues (while not bogging down by delving too deeply or focusing too intently on these).
Good fun and very well done -- while also exploring some fascinating ideas.
- M.A.Orthofer, 4 April 2026
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British author Alastair Reynolds was born in 1966.
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© 2026 the complete review