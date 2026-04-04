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the complete review - fiction

Halcyon Years



by

Alastair Reynolds



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Our Assessment:



A- : very good light entertainment, that nicely incorporates some fascinating philosophical questions

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 12/12/2025 Lisa Tuttle Locus . 11/2025 Russell Letson

From the Reviews :

"There's a conspiracy that goes back generations in this clever, entertaining blend of crime and space opera." - Lisa Tuttle, The Guardian





"Science-fictional puzzles run alongside or perĀ­haps beneath the detective story. (...) It's not an Ellery Queen-style play-fair mystery -- the answers to the biggest questions are not predictable from planted clues, though they are consistent with them. But the resolution finally makes all the parts of the puzzles consistent and places the whole multigenre mashup firmly in Reynolds’ usual hard-SF territory. But it’s the getting there that is the fun: roaming the mean streets of a starship, riddled with trapdoors and secret passages and deep-held secrets." - Russell Letson, Locus

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

Halcyon Years is set on an enormous spaceship -- "fifty kilometres from end to end, just inside" (and fifty-six outside) --, apparently zipping along at ten percent of the speed of light towards its destination, Vanderdecken's Star. There are eight million people aboard at this point -- 'Journey Year 355'. (The exact launch date isn't mentioned but can be deduced to be around 2170.)

The main character in the novel is a man who says of himself: "I was celebrated cosmonaut, hero of the whole democratic world, now I get to be two-bit detective in wrong side of Belt City". His name is one that will be familiar to readers: it is that of the first man in space, Yuri Gagarin. And, as he explains, he is a 'Jack', as in "Jack-in-the-box':

I was born on Earth, in Klushino, small town in Russia. Tow hundred years after fatal accident I was put aboard Halcyon as frozen body, to be revived during voyage.

You know who you are, and you're very proud of it, but no one else really cares or even remembers what you did. And it's not even what you do now. You're a little private dick who can't be more than one cheque away from bankruptcy.

"He tricked us," she sniffed. "He isn't what he seems."

"Then what is he ?"

"I'm not sure even he knows."

Five weeks ago, there was a death in the DelRosso family -- their youngest daughter, just as she was about to come of age. The day before yesterday, the Urry family was afflicted by a comparable loss. Their youngest son, also on the cusp of adult responsibility.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 April 2026

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:

See Index of Science Fiction and Fantasy books

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

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About the Author :

British author Alastair Reynolds was born in 1966.

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