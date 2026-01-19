Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Title: Sidetracked Author: Alexander Voloshin Genre: Epic Written: 1953 (Eng. 2026) Length: 89 pages Original in: Russian Availability: Sidetracked - US Sidetracked - UK Sidetracked - Canada from : Bookshop.org (US) directly from : Paul Dry Books

Exile in Hollywood

Russian title: На путях и перепутьях: ‘Досуги Вечерние’. Европа-Америка, 1921-1952

Translated and with an Introduction by Boris Dralyuk

Includes numerous photographs

Our Assessment:



B+ : good fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

In his Introduction, Boris Dralyuk describes Sidetracked as: "the great mock epic of White Russian Hollywood", but, in fact, it is more than just a verse-narrative of, as the English subtitle has it, of the experience of: 'Exile in Hollywood' -- or, indeed, as the Russian one ('Europe-America, 1921-1952') suggests. The latter comes closest, but Voloshin's two-part epic begins in the turbulent times of the Russian Revolution, with the: "foul destructive gale / that swept over our fair city", the Bolshevik conquest of Kyiv in February 1918. (Voloshin was born in Ukraine and was part of the Volunteer Army that fought the Bolsheviks, as well as then supporting "the German- and Austrian-backed Hetman of independent Ukraine, Pavlo Skoropadskyi".)

The eleven chapters of Part I -- each just a page or two -- describe a briefly hopeful period, where there seems the possibility of an independent Ukrainian state ("Everyone was acting brave ... / Blue and yellow flags would wave ... / We all danced and drank, had fun") and then a life in retreat and then European exile.

The hopes of a free Ukraine were dashed:

Our Ukraine was swallowed whole.

Deutschland being "über alles,"

Germans fled, gave us no solace.

It turned out that they were prone

to Red dramas of their own.

Once past Ellis Island,

suitcases in hand, we smiled and

sighed, "Our journey's at an end ...

At long last, we can unbend ..."

Hollywood offers

mere beauty, which won't fill your coffers ...

Life here is hard.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 January 2026

About the Author :

Russian-born Alexander Voloshin (also: Alex Woloshin; Александр Александрович Волошин) lived ca. 1884 to 1960.

