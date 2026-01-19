|
In his Introduction, Boris Dralyuk describes Sidetracked as: "the great mock epic of White Russian Hollywood", but, in fact, it is more than just a verse-narrative of, as the English subtitle has it, of the experience of: 'Exile in Hollywood' -- or, indeed, as the Russian one ('Europe-America, 1921-1952') suggests.
The latter comes closest, but Voloshin's two-part epic begins in the turbulent times of the Russian Revolution, with the: "foul destructive gale / that swept over our fair city", the Bolshevik conquest of Kyiv in February 1918.
(Voloshin was born in Ukraine and was part of the Volunteer Army that fought the Bolsheviks, as well as then supporting "the German- and Austrian-backed Hetman of independent Ukraine, Pavlo Skoropadskyi".)
Our Ukraine was swallowed whole.Fleeing abroad, many first settled in Turkey and established themselves there -- "Without wreaking devastation, / heroes of emigration / had laid siege to Istanbul, / taking charge of it in full" -- before being ... encouraged: "to leave Turkey double-quick". From there: "we all had but one dream: / to New York !".
The final chapter of this part goes quickly through the hardships of arranging to get to the Unted States, but ends happily enough:
Once past Ellis Island,The second part is then devoted to life in American exile, and the émigrés settling in and becoming 'American'. There are some frustrations -- one chapter is devoted to the awkward situation that: "We had one headache: 'Prohibition'" -- but on the whole they manage well. But, though this part opened: "Thus ended our nomadic days", after a few years the refugee actors among them - so also Voloshin -- found themselves: "succumbing to the itch, / they all rushed off to Hollywood !"
Here, then is the part of the story devoted to the depiction of the Hollywood-life of the émigré actor -- mostly just waiting for that call from Central Casting and the bit parts they can fill, as: "Not many Russians 'break through'". As Voloshin and his fellow émigrés quickly learn:
Hollywood offersStill, they get by, and even enjoy this life -- as Voloshin points out, switching from the first-person plural to the more specific and personal singular: "Why be ashamed ? What's the big deal ? / I earn a little 'pocket money,' / which keeps my disposition sunny ...".
One chapter offers an amusing day-in-the-life overview of the wannabe-extra, and there are then also reflections on the (White Russian) émigré fate and life more generally, nostalgic reminiscence of what has been left behind ("sweet memories / of childhood, that old life of ease ...") and lost, as well as the clinging to the hopes of a return to what was (or at least the motherland). World events continue to make any possible return unlikely -- " 1939 is gone -- / and good riddance" -- but Voloshin remains hopeful: "I believe our time will come".
Much of the epic, especially at first, is written in the first-person-plural -- 'we' rather than 'I' --, but in the later parts the singular perspective comes more to the fore, Voloshin presenting the experience and the opinions more as his own. The verse -- Hudibrastic couplets in the original, with translator Dralyuk noting that he has: "largely stuck to couplets in my translation, occasionally introducing alternating and enveloping rhyme where the effect seemed right" -- is light and bouncy, preventing the narrative from ever feeling heavy, even when presenting darker events or feelings. The narrator practically insists on always looking on or seeing the bright side -- even as that occasionally requires some contortions.
All this is good -- and even quite touching -- fun, the buoyant verse going down easy, the narrative skipping along at a quick pace while still covering a great deal. The helpful Introduction and Notes provide additional context -- and there's a nice selection of photographs, including of Voloshin playing Stalin (uncredited) in Josef von Sternberg's The Last Command, as well as of the original cover of the book.
- M.A.Orthofer, 19 January 2026
Russian-born Alexander Voloshin (also: Alex Woloshin; Александр Александрович Волошин) lived ca. 1884 to 1960.
© 2026 the complete review