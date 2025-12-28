

the complete review - fiction

The Child's Child



by

Barbara Vine

(Ruth Rendell)



Written by Ruth Rendell under the pseudonym 'Barbara Vine'

B+ : effectively told and turned, and gripping

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Entertainment Weekly A 14/12/2012 Tina Jordan The NY Times Book Rev. . 23/12/2012 Marilyn Stasio The Scotsman D 10/3/2013 Claire Black The Spectator A- 16/3/2013 Paul Binding Sunday Times . 7/4/2013 John Dugdale

From the Reviews :

"In the hands of Vine, otherwise known as Ruth Rendell, the book-within-a-book strategy evolves into something infinitely more intricate -- a sinister, constantly shifting Rubik's Cube of motives, betrayals, and violence." - Tina Jordan, Entertainment Weekly





" The Child’s Child is doubly deceptive because its narrative turns on two parallel plots about sexual taboos, each set in a different time frame but dealing with identical themes of love, loyalty, betrayal and murder. (...) In Rendell's chilling view, what goes around comes around, and the injustices of one age are bound to have horrid repercussions, even in supposedly enlightened societies like our own." - Marilyn Stasio, The New York Times Book Review





is doubly deceptive because its narrative turns on two parallel plots about sexual taboos, each set in a different time frame but dealing with identical themes of love, loyalty, betrayal and murder. (...) In Rendell's chilling view, what goes around comes around, and the injustices of one age are bound to have horrid repercussions, even in supposedly enlightened societies like our own." - " The Child’s Child (...) just isn’t very good. (...) It’s not, of course, that there aren’t flashes of skill – deft characterisation, effortless weaving of social history into a narrative that, at times, clips along at a pleasing pace – it’s that these moments are fleeting, encumbered by a novel that feels like a suspense-by-numbers exercise, replete with characters who fail to convince or captivate, literary devices that are heavy-handed and central themes (social prejudice against women in the 19th century and gay men in the 20th) which are yoked ­together uneasily, never really illuminating each other or ­allowing Vine to reveal anything other than her own opinions through their exposition. If I sound damning, it’s only because from a writer of such skill, this is a stinging disappointment." - Claire Black, The Scotsman





(...) just isn’t very good. (...) It’s not, of course, that there aren’t flashes of skill – deft characterisation, effortless weaving of social history into a narrative that, at times, clips along at a pleasing pace – it’s that these moments are fleeting, encumbered by a novel that feels like a suspense-by-numbers exercise, replete with characters who fail to convince or captivate, literary devices that are heavy-handed and central themes (social prejudice against women in the 19th century and gay men in the 20th) which are yoked ­together uneasily, never really illuminating each other or ­allowing Vine to reveal anything other than her own opinions through their exposition. If I sound damning, it’s only because from a writer of such skill, this is a stinging disappointment." - "All this is Vine/Rendell at her most brilliant and subtle. For what we watch is the deterioration of Maud, from attractive, unfortunate victim into a monster of resentment. And yet no easy judgment is passed. (...) Though we can find interesting parallels between 2011 and the 1930s, including an eruption of vicious homophobia, for me these two outer sections lack the intensity and vitality of the novel proper, and could even deter readers from the main, richly worked excursion into obscure, sympathetically rendered lives." - Paul Binding, The Spectator





"(T)his is a suspense-free literary novel driven by anger about past and present discrimination. Characteristically, though, she paints the victimised characters she champions unsentimentally, even coolly, depicting all as morally iffy and some as repellent." - John Dugdale, Sunday Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Child's Child nests one novel -- (also) titled 'The Child's Child' -- within another.

The framing sections -- a longer (almost seventy-page) opening one and a shorter concluding one -- are dated 2011, and the novel begins with Grace Easton describing being asked to have a look at 'The Child's Child', a novel by successful author Martin Greenwell (his twelve books: "weren't bestsellers but they were -- well, I think 'widely acclaimed' would be the phrase") that was only privately printed in the early 1950s and never published.

Twenty-eight-year-old Grace is a lecturer in literature at university and is working on her PhD thesis, the subject of which is the depiction of unmarried mothers and illegitimacy in English fiction, and the stigma of illegitimacy is one of the themes of the 'The Child's Child'; the other is homosexuality -- and, conveniently, Grace's thirty-year-old brother is homosexual, and they live together in the house they recently inherited from their grandmother. The subject-matter of 'The Child's Child' was still deemed highly inappropriate when Greenwell wrote the book -- indeed, homosexual activity was still illegal -- and there was no way it could be published at the time; even Greenwell's widow found herself: "too disgusted to finish it".

The brother-sister living arrangements gets a bit more complicated when Andrew gets romantically involved with novelist James Derain, who soon moves in with him. It's also through James that 'The Child's Child' comes to Grace: he told Andrew about it, mentioning also that it: "was based on the life of James's uncle or grand-uncle". James and Grace don't hit it off, with James particularly upset when she suggests that the young women who had children out of wedlock suffered much as homosexuals did, back in the day -- tetchy James thinking there is no comparison and that: "You're doing what women always do, claim an unfair share of the world's ills. Victims, as usual" .....

Witnessing a gay-bashing murder at a Soho club hits both James and Andrew hard, with James then especially worried about having to testify in court when the case comes to trial. James suddenly finds: "All I've done for years is write, and now I can't", leaving him completely at sea. A one-two punch of a slip and then its unintended (but completely predictable) consequences then lead to a break between brother and sister, with Andrew and James moving out. Along the way, Grace finally gets around to reading 'The Child's Child', which she had long put off -- and soon enough she's reading again, at which point the reader is given opportunity to do so as well, the complete novel then presented, without interruption or commentary.

'The Child's Child' begins in 1929, focusing on John Godwin, a young teacher, set for an interview for a position in Devon that he wants to take up -- thinking that there he will be able to retreat and live a celibate life, not worried about his homosexuality which, if discovered, would be the end of his career, among other things (his family would certainly also be shocked and disown him). John has been having sex with the uneducated but good-looking Bertie, a man he simply can't resist. He hopes distance will make it possible to break his terrible habit: as he explains to Bertie: "I believe that what we do, what all men do who do it together, I believe that's a sin. It's a crime, of course, but it's a sin too and that's worse" and he wants to stop doing it.

Meanwhile, back home, John's fifteen-year-old sister Maud has been sinning too, getting herself knocked up. The timing is particularly bad, as her father notes when he learns of her condition:

Thanks to this new law which came in, in April, sixteen has become the age for legal marriage. You will not be sixteen until the thirtieth of December. Your mother tells me you expect to be confined in December. Therefore legitimacy is impossible.

Her novels all have axes to grind. They aim to set the world right, as many Victorian novels do, but many try to disguise this, which hers do not.

rather surprised that I who have read Tess and Oliver Twist without feeling more than pity and wonder could be so affected by a novel written 150 years ago. There was no doubt in my mind, so persuasively honest is Gaskell's writing, that the social scene was really like this, this was the fate of the “fallen woman.”

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 December 2025

Ruth Rendell at British Council Literature

Ruth Rendell site

About the Author :

British mystery writer Ruth Rendell -- who also wrote as 'Barbara Vine' -- lived 1930 to 2015.

