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Middlemen



by

Laura B. McGrath



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Title: Middlemen Author: Laura B. McGrath Genre: Non-fiction Written: 2026 Length: 225 pages Availability: Middlemen - US Middlemen - UK Middlemen - Canada from : Bookshop.org (US)

Literary Agents and the Making of American Fiction

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Our Assessment:



B : good overview of and introduction to this peculiar function in the book *business*

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Harper's . 4/2026 Dan Piepenbring

From the Reviews :

"McGrath devotes a whole chapter to lunch. This may not be enough. (...) Middlemen forms a trio with Mark McGurl’s The Program Era (2011), which examines the rise of MFAs, and Dan Sinykin’s Big Fiction (2023), which follows the effects of publishing’s conglomeration. Together, they conjure a wheezing twine factory -- the relic of a bygone era, marred with unsightly retrofits from which a good yarn may still occasionally emerge." - Dan Piepenbring, Harper's

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

The 'middlemen' Laura B. McGrath writes about are an often overlooked -- at least by consumers -- part of the publishing industry, literary agents. (As she also notes in her Preface: "the term 'middleman' strikes an ironic chord because most literary agents are women" -- "roughly 80 percent women" nowadays.) In six chapters, each focused on a different aspect of the business -- and often devoting considerable space there to one representative agent, such as Candida Donadio, Marie Brown, or Andrew Wylie, -- she gives a good overview and introduction to the role of the literary agent in the publishing business in the United States, how it (and publishing) has changed over the years, and how it effects what gets published (and how it is published).

A chapter on 'The Debut', for example, focuses on the introduction of new talent, with more riding on that first publication (or at least what is billed and presented as such -- she uses the example of On the Road, with agent Sterling Lord re-introducing (much more successfully) Jack Kerouac as a 'first novelist' (after the dud of The Town and the City)). McGrath argues that: "debuts are just as crucial for an agent trying to stablish himself as they are for the author" -- and that expectations (as, for example, suggested by the size of the advance paid) must be met if the author is to continue in the business, reporting that sixty per cent of debut novelists "do not publish again" (!).

The isolated/limited-bubble nature of the business is repeatedly made clear, such as how much New York City is the epicenter of the industry, to the extent that, ridiculously: "Between 2000 and 2022, more novels were set in New York City than in the other top thirty most populous cities in the United States combined". There's also how lily-white the industry is, explored by McGrath in her chapter on the agent as 'The Advocate', primarily using the example of (Black) agent Marie Brown As McGrath notes: "The composition of the profession of agenting has direct bearing on the authors published", and Black voices (among others) certainly have a harder time finding a place at the table.

And, as she points out:

We needn't speculate about the insularity of publishing's social networks; structural similarity is reinforced through data-drive acquisitions. The network reproduces homogeneity by codifying sameness -- or at least comparability -- in the form of comp title data.

So committed is Wylie to securing a literary legacy for his clients that he has begun to represent their literary estates as well as those of other significant writers thus ensuring that their work attains the status of classic, even -- perhaps, especially -- in their absence.

(warning ! dreaded pdf format !)

Judge Pan, like the DOJ lawyers and those representing Penguin Random House, clearly expected publishing to work like a normal business, in which decisions are made strictly on the basis of profit and loss. The court struggled to reconcile testimony that was, on its face, entirely contradictory (or would have been, if one were selling, say, shoes): on the one hand, every agent testified that the best deal was not necessarily the most lucrative deal, even while they testified, on the others, that it was their duty as a fiduciary to act in the best interest of their clients.

One overlooked, but very crucial technological development in the history of publishing is the introduction of photocopying with the Xerox machine in 1959. One reason why submissions were handled exclusively, and in rank order, was because one manuscript would be sent, via courier, from publisher to publisher. When a publisher passed on a book, the gentlemanly thing to do was to return it to the agent so they could send it out again.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 April 2026

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:

Princeton University Press publicity page

See Index of Books on Books and Publishing

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About the Author :

Laura B. McGrath teaches at Temple University.

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