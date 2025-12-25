|
The Smithsonian Institution
Our Assessment:
B- : a fun premise, but underdeveloped and too all over the place
Review Consensus:
The complete review's Review:
The Smithsonian Institution opens on Good Friday, 1939, with thirteen-year-old orphaned boy T., a student at St. Albans School, having been summoned to the venerable institution, where he is invited to: "penetrate the mystery of the Smithsonian, which is the mystery of life itself ...". He is a mathematical prodigy, and he's been brought here for his genius and his way of seeing things -- the how and why not always clear in his mind, but nevertheless a sense of understanding there, with his rawness advantageous: as someone explains:
You're still too young to see darkly, grown man's usual condition. Einstein was very young, too, when he broke into a mystery that has always been as plain as the sun at noon. But it took an unclouded youthful eye to see it and, of course, he only broke into a part of it, as you have into another partThere's more to this Smithsonian than meets the general visitor's eye, not least with many figures of the past still very much alive, in some sense -- and in the off-hours --, here: among those T. meets, living and ... after-living, are Charles Lindbergh, Grover Cleveland, various Roosevelts, and an Abraham Lincoln (albeit only a slight variation on the historical original). And then there's the possibility of time-travel -- a thermostat that allows T. to 'see' into the past and future and, eventually, the possibility of physically visiting another time, as when T. goes to meet Woodrow Wilson in 1910. It's not just time, either; there's some flexibility to the whole space-time continuum, the Smithsonian then a starting point as portal to other locales, which plays a significant role in the resolution(s) of the story.
As the novel's opening line and the date when the action begins suggest, these are turbulent times: very clearly: "War clouds were gathering over Europe". And there's this weapon that has been in development in secret: "a bomb of incalculable power. What you have done is found a way to release not only the power of the atom". As T. recognizes when he learns the details, they haven't gotten the physics quite right yet:
"Whoever's in charge," said T, "the whole world blows up when you set off that bomb you're planning to build."T. is determined to iron things out there -- and that's just straightforward science, which should be manageable. Still, even the development of a bomb which doesn't start an endless chain reaction poses a huge danger -- indeed, T. is convinced: "In time -- pretty soon in time for us -- nuclear weapons are going to kill off the human race" So he decides more also needs fixing:
the Second World War -- as opposed to the just plain European or Japanese wars -- must not, in T.'s urgent view, take place because, for reasons he could not yet visualize, it would have almost the same effect in the end as the chain reaction in the desert. There would be a slower, subtler, but no less deadly effect.Here, too, he thinks he knows what to do: "if my calculations are correct we can reorganize time, or at least a section of it, and prevent the war". Simply put:
I do think a number of events could be so changed at one of the -- well, crossroads along the way so that we'd then have no war where nuclear weapons were developed and used.But, of course, fiddling with the past can have unintended effects, as the little fiddle they then decide on -- preventing Woodrow Wilson from becoming president -- indeed does.
As Einstein -- yes, he shows up, too -- eventually complains to T.:
"You have done a monstrous thing. I have said that God does not play dice with the universe; now, due to this -- diabolic intervention, you play dice with the universe. Or at least with our time-space."Of course, that is what the fiction-writer does, positing and playing out different scenarios, playing at (re)shaping events and reality. Vidal does so with this novel also in a (futile, fictional) attempt to re-write part of his own reality: as widely noted, T. is clearly based not only on Vidal himself but as much so on his schoolboy-crush Jimmie Trimble -- his "other half" ("What I was not, he was, and the other way around"), as Vidal wrote in his memoir, Palimpsest --, who was killed in action in the Second World War; when he can't stop war, T. nevertheless steps in to try to save ... T.
Vidal gathers quite a few prominent historical figures -- especially the former presidents -- and plays around amusingly with them, stuck in this strange Smithsonian limbo, where they are of their time but also (can) have some awareness of current goings-on. T. is closest to Grover Cleveland's widow -- called Frankie, or also Squaw here, and permanently aged twenty-two --, who also initiates him sexually -- in an early comic scene that suggests that, despite its thirteen-year-old hero and time-travel fantasies, this isn't quite YA-fare:
"I'm a virgin," he gasped, "but I'm ready." With a powerful thrust, he manfully entered, of two possible holes, the wrong one.In other ways -- okay, in that one, too -- The Smithsonian Institution is very much a boys' adventure-tale (down also then, with a smirk, to the sex-encouraging advice T. gets, one of the potential upsides of the situation he finds himself in at the novel's conclusion: "I would encourage you to disseminate yourself as widely as possible. In a sense, you are the marker on this crossroad of time. One of your descendants, with a fully developed third lobe to the brain, is apt to be the next").
The double- (or multiples-)theme also features prominently -- not only of different possible paths of history but of individuals themselves. Not least, T. worries about time passing outside the Smithsonian while he toils within -- but life goes on with him there as well, in a sort of twin-track. Six clones in the Smithsonian -- look-alikes, if not quite as bright -- also feature, with their purpose (creepily) revealed in the resolution.
Unfortunately, the science -- which includes nods to (Vidal's limited conception of) string theory, as well as the nature of the Smithsonian's semi-alive exhibit 'dummies', and the development of a third brain lobe -- is rather hard to believe, as presented; it's more 1930s science fiction than the much more technically and theoretically refined sort that readers have long since come to expect. As is, it seems (crudely) put together simply to let Vidal achieve his ends -- the novel's resolutions: what happens to the world, and to T. (or rather: the T.s). The conclusion is actually among the most satisfying aspects of the novel -- but even aside from the squirrely science it's a bit of a slog to get there. Some of Vidal's invention, especially involving the historical figures, is quite amusing -- not least in having Douglas MacArthur become a kind of Tokyo Rose in a changed timeline, spouting Japanese war-propaganda -- but he tries to juggle too much more beyond that.
In outline -- and conclusion -- The Smithsonian Institution has lots of promise, but as written it's a pretty middling work. There are fun ideas and scenes throughout, but it's just not fully worked out and realized -- and not nearly as fun or exciting (or thought-provoking) as it could or should be.
- M.A.Orthofer, 25 December 2025
American author Gore Vidal lived 1925 to 2012.
