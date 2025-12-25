Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Smithsonian Institution



by

Gore Vidal



Our Assessment:



B- : a fun premise, but underdeveloped and too all over the place

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The LA Times F 15/3/1998 Merle Rubin The New Criterion . 5/1998 Brooke Allen The NY Times . 19/3/1998 C.Lehmann-Haupt The NY Times Book Rev. B 1/3/1998 Christopher Benfey The Observer B+ 11/10/1998 Andrew Maar The Sunday Times . 4/10/1998 Tom Deveson The Times . 8/10/1998 Douglas Kennedy The Times . 16/10/1999 Martin Higgins World Lit. Today . Winter/2000 Marvin J. LaHood

Review Consensus :



No consensus, and most rather unsure what exactly to make of it



From the Reviews :

"In some respects, it could be said that Vidal’s latest novel is the dernier cri of many of the themes, tendencies and obsessions found in his previous work. It reflects both his fascination with American history and his fondness for bizarre inventions. (...) Written in the gee-whiz style of old-fashioned pulp adventure stories aimed at the teen and preteen boys’ market, this is a novel that adults may find rather tough going. I’m not even sure teenagers would take to it. The plot is preposterous, hard to follow and, as it turns out, not worth the trouble of having tried to follow. (...) In a bad way, this is a very personal book. (...) By some mysterious defeat of his usually fertile imagination, Vidal has managed to produce a book that is silly without being entertaining, faintly offensive without being provocative." - Merle Rubin, The Los Angeles Times





"Vidal has obviously been dabbling in the work of Stephen Hawking, and his slight, rather goofy plot nearly gets buried under a morass of amateurish scientific speculation on the nature of time and other mysteries. Science fiction is not really Vidal's thing, and the reader must simply plod on until the author turns to historical comedy, which he brings off with far more elan. (...) But in fact The Smithsonian Institution never pretends to be much more than a facetious play on American politics and history. It is full of private jokes and autobiographical elements that will be quickly recognized by readers of Vidal's bitchy memoir Palimpsest . And as satire it is funny but pointless, not so much Jonathan Swift as Ronald Firbank" - Brooke Allen, The New Criterion





never pretends to be much more than a facetious play on American politics and history. It is full of private jokes and autobiographical elements that will be quickly recognized by readers of Vidal's bitchy memoir . And as satire it is funny but pointless, not so much Jonathan Swift as Ronald Firbank" - "Vidal does astonishing work just keeping us oriented in his hall of see-through mirrors. (...) Despite its seeming zaniness, The Smithsonian Institution is appealing in several ways. (...) At the heart of The Smithsonian Institution is a dramatization of Aristophanes' conceit. For all the novel's witty arabesques of plot, T.'s passion to make himself whole is what finally lends the story its substance." - Christopher Lehmann-Haupt, The New York Times





is appealing in several ways. (...) At the heart of is a dramatization of Aristophanes' conceit. For all the novel's witty arabesques of plot, T.'s passion to make himself whole is what finally lends the story its substance." - "(A) strange confection of science fiction, historical costume romance, political satire and veiled autobiography. (...) Vidal's mumbo-jumbo about the space-time continuum, with some cloning and genetic engineering thrown in (...) isn't much more sophisticated than H.G.Wells's century-old time machine, but it's adequate to the job. (...) The Smithsonian Institution is a light entertainment to while away a winter weekend; it will go on no one's short list of Vidal's best books. (...) Bu the jokes, good and bad, keep coming, and the Presidents really are brought to life. Vidal's eye for the freaks and foibles of Washington has retained it sharpness." - Christopher Benfey, The New York Times Book Review





is a light entertainment to while away a winter weekend; it will go on no one's short list of Vidal's best books. (...) Bu the jokes, good and bad, keep coming, and the Presidents really are brought to life. Vidal's eye for the freaks and foibles of Washington has retained it sharpness." - "This is a jeu d'esprit, an iridescent bubble of a book (.....) I'm not sure I understood every turn of the tale, I don't suppose I found a boring paragraph anywhere. It doesn't have the solidity or even the anger of Vidal's great novels. It ends unsatisfactorily. But, against that, it is full of interesting conversation about the nature of things and it contains political comedy of a kind no one else in Anglo-Saxondom is writing. If, at times, it is deliberately silly, then it is a silly book that is strictly for grown-ups." - Andrew Maar, The Observer





"Among all the metaphysical fun, Vidal is making thoughtful and plausible observations about the promises and failures of history. (...) Yet for all its uncompromising thesis, the book has great charm and readability. It does not have the preening earnestness of Martin Amis's engagement with alternative chronology. Vidal's playful tone is more like that of an adult E Nesbit" - Tom Deveson, The Sunday Times





"Vidal's fanciful two-step through the institutional panorama of American life is both a mutinous debunking of national myths, and a clever variation on the "what if... '" theme (.....) For all its capriciousness, The Smithsonian Institution isn't merely a shrewd entertainment. Lurking below its polished surface is an angry homily about America 's botched opportunities, and its ongoing delusional obsessions with its own righteousness. And Vidal's melancholic despair about his nation's failed ideals leaves you thinking: this man is, at heart, the best sort of patriot." - Douglas Kennedy, The Times





isn't merely a shrewd entertainment. Lurking below its polished surface is an angry homily about America 's botched opportunities, and its ongoing delusional obsessions with its own righteousness. And Vidal's melancholic despair about his nation's failed ideals leaves you thinking: this man is, at heart, the best sort of patriot." - "(A) rare mix of history, politics and quantum physics plus a White House love affair. (...) Vidal cleverly satirises the hubris of American hegemony but the description of string theory may lose some travellers along the way." - Martin Higgins, The Times





"[T] turns out to be a composite of Vidal himself and the author's lover at St. Alban's, Jimmie Trimble, who died in World War II. It is this autobiographical infusion that gives this not so great novel some warmth. Vidal's knowledge of and lifelong interest in American history add substance to the novel." - Marvin J. LaHood, World Literature Today

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Smithsonian Institution opens on Good Friday, 1939, with thirteen-year-old orphaned boy T., a student at St. Albans School, having been summoned to the venerable institution, where he is invited to: "penetrate the mystery of the Smithsonian, which is the mystery of life itself ...". He is a mathematical prodigy, and he's been brought here for his genius and his way of seeing things -- the how and why not always clear in his mind, but nevertheless a sense of understanding there, with his rawness advantageous: as someone explains:

You're still too young to see darkly, grown man's usual condition. Einstein was very young, too, when he broke into a mystery that has always been as plain as the sun at noon. But it took an unclouded youthful eye to see it and, of course, he only broke into a part of it, as you have into another part

"Whoever's in charge," said T, "the whole world blows up when you set off that bomb you're planning to build."

"Yes," said Oppenheimer, with no apparent emotion. "That's my calculation. But no one else agrees."

the Second World War -- as opposed to the just plain European or Japanese wars -- must not, in T.'s urgent view, take place because, for reasons he could not yet visualize, it would have almost the same effect in the end as the chain reaction in the desert. There would be a slower, subtler, but no less deadly effect.

I do think a number of events could be so changed at one of the -- well, crossroads along the way so that we'd then have no war where nuclear weapons were developed and used.

"You have done a monstrous thing. I have said that God does not play dice with the universe; now, due to this -- diabolic intervention, you play dice with the universe. Or at least with our time-space."

"I'm a virgin," he gasped, "but I'm ready." With a powerful thrust, he manfully entered, of two possible holes, the wrong one.

"Not there, there !" Woman's prehistoric, nay, primeval, cry sounded yet again and not, alas, as woman knows, for the last time in the tragic human story. Dutifully, Veal withdrew and again aimed blindly through moist thickets to full blissful bullhood in the absolute right place at the absolute right time. Bull's-eye is no idle Wittgensteinian concept, he realized, in the field, as it were.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 December 2025

About the Author :

American author Gore Vidal lived 1925 to 2012.

